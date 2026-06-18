TRAFFIC ALERT: Single lane closure on EB/WB MO-152 at N. Oak Trfy. for bridge work, June 19 & 22

CLAY COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will be conducting a single lane closure on eastbound/westbound Missouri Highway 152 at North Oak Trafficway on Friday, June 19 from 9:00 a.m. until 3: 00 p.m. and Monday, June 22 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., for bridge work. All work is weather permitting.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at www.modot.org/kansascity. For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on X, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity/. MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online for work zone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).