Upcoming Planned Roadwork for Northeast Missouri, June 29 - July 2, 2026

HANNIBAL – The following is a list of general highway maintenance work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northeast Missouri region for the next few weeks.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones.

Adair County

Route N – June 23 – 25 & 29 - 30, CLOSED for asphalt pavement repairs from Route CC to Missouri Route 11 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily.

Route N – July 1, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Missouri Route 11 to Route CC between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route CC – June 22, CLOSED for asphalt pavement repairs from Missouri Route 156 to Missouri Route 11 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Clark County

Route W – June 22, CLOSED for patching operations from Route A to Route D between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route W – June 23, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Route A to Route D between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Lewis County

Route D – June 24 – 25, 29 – July 1, CLOSED for asphalt pavement repair operations from Missouri Route 156 to Missouri Route 6 between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily.

Route U – June 22, CLOSED for culvert replacement operations from Route D to CR 217 between 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lincoln County

Route CC – June 22 – 25, CLOSED for patching operations from Missouri Route 79 to Route W between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily.

Macon County

Route F – June 25, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Missouri Route 149 to Route J between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route AX – June 22, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Route O to U.S. Route 63 between 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Route VV – June 24, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Ballpark Avenue to Arctic Road between 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Briggs Drive – June 22, CLOSED for patching operations from U.S. Route 63 to Gantz Street in Macon between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Sunset Drive (Outer Road) – June 23, CLOSED for patching operations from Intrepid Road to Rustic Drive in Macon between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Marion County

U.S. Route 36 Eastbound/ I-72 Eastbound – June 23, LANE RESTRICTION for patching operations from U.S. Route 61 to Missouri Route 79 between 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Missouri Route 79 Northbound (Mark Twain Avenue) – May 26 – July 1, CLOSED for Hannibal stormwater construction project from North Street to Reservoir Street beginning Wednesday, April 22nd at 12:00 a.m. through Wednesday, July 1st at 12:00 a.m.

Monroe County

Route Z – July 1 – 2, CLOSED for patching operations from Missouri Route 15 to Missouri Route 154 between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily.

Route ZZ – June 29 – July 1, CLOSED for patching operations from Route D to Route Z between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily.

Montgomery County

Route E – June 23, CLOSED for bridge maintenance between Pine Knot Road to Kneubuhler Road near Olney between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Route J – June 22 – 24, CLOSED for patching operations from Route N to Missouri Route 19 between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily.

Route J – July 1 - 2, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Missouri Route 161 to Missouri Route 19 between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.

Route AC – June 25, CLOSED for patching operations from CR 423 in Pike County to Missouri Route 161 in Middletown between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route AC – June 29, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Missouri Route 161 in Middletown to CR 423 in Pike County between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Route RB – June 30, CLOSED for seal coat operations from I-70 South Outer Road to Turkey Ridge Road between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Pike County

Route AC – June 25, CLOSED for patching operations from CR 423 in Pike County to Missouri Route 161 in Middletown between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route AC – June 29, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Missouri Route 161 in Middletown to CR 423 in Pike County between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Route PP – June 30, CLOSED for culvert replacement operations from Pike CR 328 to CR 323 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Ralls County

Route J – March 13 – June 26, LANE RESTRICTION for bridge maintenance from Route EE continuing south to the end of the Clarence Cannon Dam bridge beginning Friday, March 13th at 7:00 a.m. through Friday, June 26th at 4:00 p.m.

Route O – June 24, CLOSED for culvert replacement operations from Thornberry Road to Camp Creek Lane between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Randolph County

Route F – June 29, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Route C to Missouri Route 3 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route P – July 1, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Route NN to U.S. Route 63 between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route NN – June 30, CLOSED for seal coat operations from U.S. Route 63 to Route Y between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Shelby County

U.S. Route 36 Eastbound – June 23 - 24, LANE RESTRICTION for patching operations from Route PP to 0.25 mile east of CR 473 between 6:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily.

Work with us in the work zone! Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel. With an increased number of highway work zones in Missouri, we urge all drivers to pay attention every second while driving, especially through a work zone. Be informed of your route by checking the MoDOT Traveler Information Map before you leave to see if you will encounter any work zones.