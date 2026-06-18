NOW OPEN: Route Z bridge south of Orrick, MO is NOW OPEN, June 18

RAY COUNTY – The Route Z bridge over Keeney Creek from Agnes St. to Centennial Rd., south of Orrick, MO, is NOW OPEN. This route was originally closed due to a bridge replacement in February. Travelers may still notice workers finishing work off the roadway with little to no impact to traffic.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at www.modot.org.kansascity. For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on X, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity/. MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online for work zone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).