Bolivar Street bridge over U.S. Route 50 in Jefferson City opens ahead of schedule

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Bolivar Street in Jefferson City is now open. After replacing the bridge’s driving surface and upgrading the sidewalk, construction crews were able to reopen the overpass bridge over U.S. Route 50 to all traffic on Thursday, June 18, 2026 – nearly two months ahead of schedule.

Crews from E & C Bridge, LLC, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, closed Bolivar Street over U.S. Route 50 on April 6 to rehabilitate the bridge. Work included repairing and overlaying the driving surface, and applying a protective coating on the substructure. The non-continuous sidewalk on the north side of the bridge was removed, and the sidewalk on the south side of the bridge was widened.

While the bridge was originally expected to reopen in mid-August, crews were able to complete work well ahead of schedule and opened the bridge on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

This was the final part of a multi-bridge project that included driving surface repairs and overlays for 11 bridges in Jefferson City – most of which was completed in 2025. More information about the multi-bridge project is available here: https://www.modot.org/projects/us-route-50-and-us-route-54-bridge-rehabilitations-cole-county

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones. Motorists are advised to use extra caution through work zones, obey all traffic signs, and avoid any distractions.

For more information about MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, please visit our Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/ or call our 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot.org, sign up for work zone updates sent directly to your inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with us on social media:

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