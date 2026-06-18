Highway 95 detour change in Cambridge begins June 25 (June 18, 2026)

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Highway 95 detour change in Cambridge begins June 25

Extended closure runs to Main Street

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation will implement a detour change beginning Thursday, June 25, as construction continues on Highway 95. MnDOT had anticipated reopening the segment between Fern Street and Dellwood Street in late July before shifting work west of Main Street. However, delays in the delivery of signal-system components require the contractor to adjust the schedule. For safety, the closure will remain in place and extend west to Main Street through mid-October.



Motorists should plan for the following:



Through traffic

Highway 95 will be closed between Fern Street and Main Street through mid-October.

Local traffic

Access will remain open for residents, businesses and visitors within the work zone. Temporary hard closures may occur while crews work on underground utilities.

Enter and exit as close to your destination as possible, follow posted signs and stay out of barricaded areas.



Alternate entrances or side streets may be needed.

North/south cross‑traffic will be able to use Fern Street or Dellwood Street, as well as Cypress Street or Birch Street.

Highway 95 cross traffic is expected to reopen permanently at Fern Street and Dellwood Street in late July.

MnDOT urges drivers to plan ahead, follow the signed detour and use caution around construction crews.



When the two-year project is completed in fall 2027, travelers will benefit from a smoother, stronger highway; updated underground infrastructure and city utilities; and improved safety, access and traffic flow through Cambridge.



Visit the project webpage for current impacts, more details, project maps and contacts, or to sign up for email updates: Highway 95—Cambridge.



For more information on projects in central Minnesota, go to mndot.gov/d3/projects, or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTcentral.

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