Minnesota River Bridge on Highway 212 reopens June 19 in Granite Falls (June 18, 2026)

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WILLMAR, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reopening the Minnesota River Bridge in Granite Falls by the end of the day June 19. Resurfacing work will continue, and a second temporary detour is expected later this summer.

The bridge is on Highway 212 just east of Highway 23. The project will provide a smoother driving surface and extend the bridge’s lifespan. PCiRoads is the contractor for the $1.67 million project.

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Safety in work zones

Motorists should always be prepared to encounter traffic changes when approaching work zones including lane closures, lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, slow-moving heavy equipment and slow or stopped traffic. To keep everyone safe, drivers must:

Obey posted speed limits . The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300. Drive undistracted. Avoid using cell phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating –while in work zones.

Avoid using cell phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating –while in work zones. Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.

Give workers room to safely complete their work. Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times. Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

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