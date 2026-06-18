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Minnesota River Bridge on Highway 212 reopens June 19 in Granite Falls (June 18, 2026)

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WILLMAR, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reopening the Minnesota River Bridge in Granite Falls by the end of the day June 19. Resurfacing work will continue, and a second temporary detour is expected later this summer.
The bridge is on Highway 212 just east of Highway 23.  The project will provide a smoother driving surface and extend the bridge’s lifespan. PCiRoads is the contractor for the $1.67 million project.

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Safety in work zones
Motorists should always be prepared to encounter traffic changes when approaching work zones including lane closures, lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, slow-moving heavy equipment and slow or stopped traffic. To keep everyone safe, drivers must: 

  • Obey posted speed limits. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.
  • Drive undistracted. Avoid using cell phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating –while in work zones.
  • Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.
  • Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
  • Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

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Minnesota River Bridge on Highway 212 reopens June 19 in Granite Falls (June 18, 2026)

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