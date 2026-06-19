Guelph based Kiwi Newton Group recognized for driving economic growth and reshaping the future of construction

Ed Newton and Olivia receive the 2026 Economic Development Community Builder award for Kiwi Newton.

Vertically Integrated General Contractor, Kiwi Newton Group receives the 2026 Economic Development Community Builder Award from Guelph Today.

GUELPH, CANADA, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 27, a group of trailblazers gathered for the 2026 Guelph Today Community Builder Awards at The University of Guelph. Where Guelph based Kiwi Newton Group, a vertically integrated general contractor focused on disrupting the construction industry with their innovative methods in modular construction and prefabrication, has been named the winner of the 2026 Economic Development Community Builder Award . The Economic Development award recognizes individuals or groups who have significantly enhanced the economic prosperity of the community through impactful contributions.The Community Builders Awards are put on by local news outlet Guelph Today to recognize individuals and companies across various categories who are driving positive change in their communities.This recognition comes at a buzzing time of growth for the company with a recent $17.6 million dollar investment into a plant expansion project with $2.6 Million coming from an interest free loan from the Province of Ontario through the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund. The expansion will strengthen Kiwi Newton’s manufacturing capabilities, increase production capacity, and support the continued growth of its Modern Methods of Construction. Additional phases are planned to bring manufacturing capacity to over 115,000 square metres (1.25 million square feet) of multi-unit residential construction while simultaneously manufacturing over 2,000 stalls of parking structure buildings per year.Kiwi Newton is also a leading expert in UHPC Panel-and-Beam parking structure construction throughout North America. Through the Kiwi CarPark System, the company delivers modular parking structures that bring a manufacturing-based approach to durable, efficient parking infrastructure.While the plant expansion is underway, the company is also constructing a brand-new modern office. The new office will serve as a showpiece of the companies' capabilities by showing different finishes, cladding, and balcony options of the Kiwi Precast System. Prospective clients can visit the new office and envision what their project could look like.The vision with these expansions to the Guelph campus is twofold; to attract top talent -- fostering a strong, motivated team that can deliver on the potential of the business and expand their production capacity with a focus on serving affordable housing and parking structure projects.Contact Olivia Newton (onewton@kiwinewton.com) for further information or interviews.Kiwi Newton is a vertically integrated general contractor focused on disrupting efficiency and sustainability in the construction industry. They are a construction company by practice, but a manufacturing company by function with a vision is to be a single source solution for planning, design, fabrication, construction, and maintenance of buildings. They are innovators on a mission to provide high-quality, affordable, and sustainable construction at scale.Throughout the years Kiwi Newton has grown from a small construction company to a 120-person vertically integrated organization that has developed proprietary Kiwi Precast and Kiwi CarPark Systems. Notable projects include industrial work for Linamar Corporation, Impactful work in net-zero building through expertise in solar installation, Award winning work in housing with the Seagram’s Lofts redevelopment, and specialized parking infrastructure development modeled after European design principles, including The Market Square Parkade in Guelph, NAMHAF Parking Structure in St. John’s, Newfoundland and most recently a relocatable parking deck at Ronald Reagan International Airport in Washington, DC.

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