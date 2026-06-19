Kim Myers and Applause International Celebrate 37 Shows and 30 Years in Performing Arts Talent Development

Kim Myers with Children in South Africa, circa 2015

For 30+ years, Kim Myers and Applause International have connected performers with agents, casting pros, and industry leaders through The ARTS Convention.

I may not be a preacher, but I do feel like a glorified usher who can usher the talent right in.” — Kimberly Myers

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than 30 years, Kim Myers has dedicated her life to helping aspiring performers discover opportunities, build confidence, and pursue their passions.This year, Myers celebrates her 37th show and more than three decades of service to the performing arts, fashion, and entertainment industries through The ARTS Convention , the Louisville-based performing arts event hosted by Applause International Throughout her career, Myers has helped thousands of actors, singers, dancers, models, and creatives connect with agents, managers, casting professionals, educators, and industry leaders. Her work has extended beyond the United States, scouting talent internationally and spending time throughout several countries in Africa, while also traveling alongside projects affiliated with Tyler Perry Studios."What is your dream, and how can we help make it happen?" has remained the guiding question behind her work.Unlike many talent showcases and performing arts conventions, Myers has built her reputation around a people-first approach. Participants are evaluated not only on talent, but on professionalism, coachability, communication skills, and character.When industry professionals attend The ARTS Convention, they are not simply looking for talented performers. They are looking for people they would trust to work alongside on a set, on a runway, on stage, or in a professional environment.That approach has earned the trust of families and industry professionals alike for more than three decades.One of those professionals is Marie P. Anderson, internationally recognized model scout, fashion industry advocate, and the talent executive widely credited with discovering Cindy Crawford."I come to The ARTS because of how family-friendly it is and how Kim protects those who are here. In an industry that can sometimes move too fast, Kim has always created an environment where performers and their families feel supported, respected, and safe." — Marie P. Anderson, Talent ExecutiveOver the years, participants from across the United States and around the world have attended The ARTS Convention, including performers from Sydney, Australia; New Zealand; Namibia; Kenya; South Africa; and North Pole, Alaska. Many arrived seeking direction and left with industry relationships, confidence, and opportunities that helped shape their future.Alumni of The ARTS Convention include Abbie Cobb, Rome Flynn, JoJo Siwa, Charles Melton, CorBen Williams, and many others who have gone on to find success in television, film, music, modeling, and entertainment.Those closest to Myers describe her as a go-getter, full of joy, and deeply attuned to the people she serves. Her favorite word in the English language is "joy." Her favorite word learned during her travels throughout Africa is "ubuntu," often interpreted as "I am because we are."Before entering the entertainment industry, Myers was on a path toward ministry. Many believed she would become a pastor. Instead, she found her calling in the performing arts and fashion industries."I may not be a preacher," Myers says with a smile. "But I do feel like a glorified usher who can usher the talent right in."That belief has extended well beyond the stage. Earlier this year, Myers co-founded The Creative Collective, Inc. alongside Marlana Glaeser — a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting creatives, artists, entrepreneurs, and small business owners. The initiative reflects her lifelong belief that people thrive when they are pursuing their passion and purpose.Her parents were also active participants in The ARTS community until their respective passings, helping establish the family-centered culture that continues to define the organization today.As Applause International celebrates its 37th show, Myers remains focused on the same mission that inspired her from the beginning: helping people discover what they were created to do and connecting them with the opportunities to pursue it.About Kim MyersFor more than 30 years, Kim Myers has helped aspiring performers, creatives, and entrepreneurs discover opportunities, build meaningful relationships, and pursue their passions with confidence. Through her work with Applause International and The ARTS Convention, she has guided thousands of actors, singers, dancers, models, and creatives as they explored opportunities within the performing arts, fashion, and entertainment industries. Her experience includes domestic and international talent scouting, industry networking, and career development. Recently, she co-founded The Creative Collective, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to supporting creatives and small business owners.To learn more about The ARTS Convention hosted

Applause International: The ARTS Convention — 30 Years of Performing Arts Talent Development

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