Task Force on Monetary Policy, Treasury Market Resilience, and Economic Prosperity Examines the Role of the Federal Reserve System

Last week, the House Financial Services Committee's Task Force on Monetary Policy, Treasury Market Resilience, and Economic Prosperity, led by Task Force Chairman Frank Lucas (OK-03), held a field hearing examining the structure of the Federal Reserve System and the role its federated framework plays in monetary policy.

On the Importance of the Federal Reserve’s Regional Structure:



Task Force Chairman Lucas said, “Whether it’s the inelasticity of demand, risk management practices, or the impact of global markets, equipment leasing, and the weather forecast – all of these issues determine how the economy moves through farm country. Monetary policy transmission is different in Oklahoma than it is in New York. That’s why it’s so important that our farmers and ranchers have a seat at the table when monetary policy decisions are being made.”

Rep. Tim Moore (NC-14) said, “Unlike most central banks around the world, the Federal Reserve was intentionally designed as a decentralized system, as it's been testified to previously, one that combines the national policymaking with regional representatives. Congress recognized that the economic conditions in New York may look different than those, for example, in my home state of North Carolina and, of course, here in Oklahoma. The Federal Reserve System was designed to ensure that monetary policy and banking supervision would be informed not only by data coming out of Washington, but also by the experiences of businesses and consumers from around the country. That regional perspective is particularly important for states like my home state, and I would say probably most states outside of some of the major banking or policy areas.”

On the Balance Between Federal Reserve Independence and Congressional Oversight:

Subcommittee on Financial Institutions Chairman Andy Barr (KY-06) said, “However, as you all know, there are critics of the Federal Reserve. And in recent history, a good example of critics pointing out that the Fed made a major mistake in 2021 is its underestimating how persistent inflation would become by describing it as 'transitory,' waiting too long to begin raising interest rates, and continuing quantitative easing, purchasing $120 billion per month in Treasury and MBS all the way through March 2022, when CPI was already almost 9%."

Subcommittee on National Security, Illicit Finance, and International Financial Institutions Chairman Warren Davidson (OH-08) questioned Mr. Thomas Hoenig, Distinguished Senior Fellow, Mercatus Center at George Mason University, on the role Congress can play in protecting payment privacy, to which he answered, "I think there are legitimate concerns about privacy and payments. It's not something that's outrageous. It is a legitimate concern. And as you develop, whether it's digital currency and the private sector, it still can be traced. So how are you going to do that? And that is an open question that I think is now being discussed in Congress in terms of the laws around stablecoin and around cryptocurrency and tokens. And I hope—not to put it back on you—but I hope Congress defines the rules clearly because I don't think it's the Fed's business to be defining what the criteria should be. It's the Fed's business to follow what Congress has assigned them."

Witnesses Echoed the Work of the Committee:

Ms. Esther George, Former President and Chief Executive Officer, Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, said, “Independent, stable and informed leadership is especially important to the Federal Reserve’s policymaking process. Policy decisions have a broad impact and benefit from the institution’s research, thoughtful analysis and public input. Experience and informed judgement are as important to good policy as academic and theoretical frameworks.”

Mr. Hoenig said, “As the name suggests, the Federal Reserve System’s structure divides power between central and regional authorities and between public and private interests. As a former Reserve Bank president, I am confident that such a system is the more effective (though not perfect) framework for assuring diversity of views and achieving better policy outcomes for a nation as complex and diverse as the United States.”

Mr. Gary Kelly, Deputy Chair, Board of Directors, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, said, “Reserve Banks operate for the good of their Districts and the Nation and remain accountable through multiple channels. For example, the Board of Governors has oversight responsibilities for the Reserve Banks. In addition, the Reserve Banks remain accountable to the American people through their extensive public dialogue and communications, which provide transparency, and through their Board of Directors. I believe this accountability is essential in a representative democracy, and in my experience, the Fed takes its accountability very seriously.”

Mr. Benjamin Keen, Associate Professor of Economics, University of Oklahoma, said, “Federal Reserve policy questions have repeatedly become the foundation for scholarly research. Economists at Federal Reserve Banks encounter problems involving inflation, interest rates, monetary aggregates, financial conditions, labor markets, and regional economic developments. Those practical policy issues can evolve into research questions that scholars examine, test, and refine over time.”