Capitol and Community Updates: Upcoming office hours, state budget updates and more!

I attended the Godfrey Lee Listeners Bike Rodeo and Give Away event where 15 lucky kids and parents in the neighborhood won free bikes through a raffle. It was a pleasure to attend and bring bike helmets to give away to ensure the students stay safe with their new rides.

Gun Violence Awareness Day at the Wear Orange Vigil

I had the privilege of joining community members at the Wear Orange Vigil on June 5, hosted by the Roosevelt Park Neighborhood Association and Moms Demand Action. We came together in remembrance to honor lives lost to gun violence, share resources that can keep our community safe and reaffirm our commitment to honor lives lost to gun violence with action.

Last month, our community experienced a tragedy when two people, Savannah and Jeremiah, were killed by gun violence. Moments like this remind us how important community is. We come together to support one another, honor those lost and work toward safer neighborhoods. These demonstrations of support and compassion are what define the character of our community.

Honoring CPR & AED Awareness Week

June 1-7 was CPR & AED Awareness Week — a time to recommit to CPR & AED education and the importance it holds for our community’s health. Cardiac arrest can happen anywhere, at any time — at home, in schools, places of worship or out in the community. When it does, the first chance for survival often rests with the people nearby.

More than 350,000 people experience cardiac arrest outside of a hospital each year in the United States. Immediate CPR and quick use of an AED can double or even triple a person’s chance of survival.

I was proud to help advance legislation requiring every public school to have a cardiac emergency response plan, strengthening preparedness and safety for students, staff and communities across Michigan.

To date, I have helped to coordinate the placement of three new AEDs to local school districts free of charge, ensuring that our community has the tools they need to respond to sudden cardiac emergencies.

You can find CPR and AED training opportunities near you through: the American Heart Association.

Chatting with Students from MSU’s Political Science Scholars Program

It is always inspiring to meet with students who are passionate about public service. Recently, I had the opportunity to chat with students from Michigan State University’s Political Science Scholars Program.

They asked thoughtful questions about what it is like to be a public servant and shared their goals, perspectives on public policy and the role they hope to play in shaping their communities. I enjoyed hearing their ideas and look forward to seeing the impact they will have in their communities and beyond.

Suggest a Tribute to Honor a Community Member or Accomplishment

Do you know anyone celebrating a milestone birthday or retirement? What about an anniversary of a homegrown business, an athletic accomplishment or exceptional academic performance? A great way to celebrate the immense work of people in our community is to submit a suggestion for a tribute certificate from my office. This is a high honor to receive, and I look forward to hearing about all the great things happening in our community!

Click here to suggest a tribute.

I look forward to recognizing the great achievements of our community!