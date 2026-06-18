Join me for my upcoming office hour!

Dear Neighbor, Please join me at my upcoming office hour, where I will give a legislative update and answer your questions about the issues facing our state and our community. These events are a great way to find out what policies I’m working on and to share your ideas and concerns with me! June Office Hour – Evening When: Monday, June 22, from 6-7 p.m. Where: Traverse Area District Library (610 Woodmere Ave., Traverse City, MI 49686)

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