Underground Donut Tour Expands in Tennessee with Launch of New Knoxville Sweet Treats Tour

Delicious beignets on the tour See murals and other great sites of downtown Knoxville Fun for the whole family Having a great time in downtown Knoxville Delicious chocolates and macarons on the tour

Discover Knoxville's sweetest sights and flavors on a fun walking tour featuring beignets, biscuits, local history, culture, and Southern charm.

From its Southern hospitality and rich history to its incredible local bakeries and cafés, Knoxville offers everything we look for when creating a new experience.” — Jeff Woelker

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Underground Donut Tour, the world's highest-rated donut and sweet treats tour company, is excited to announce the launch of its newest experience, the Knoxville Sweet Treats Tour: Beignets, Biscuits & Local Culture. The new experience marks the company's second tour in Tennessee, following the successful launch of its Nashville tour in 2021.Founded in Chicago in 2015, the Underground Donut Tour has grown into an international attraction operating in more than 30 cities across the United States, Canada, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. Known for combining delicious sweet treats with engaging storytelling and local history, the company has earned more than 10,000 five-star reviews from guests around the world.Unlike the company's traditional donut-focused experiences, the Knoxville tour celebrates the flavors that make East Tennessee unique. Guests will enjoy a variety of local favorites, including warm beignets, Southern biscuits, pastries, and other sweet treats while exploring downtown Knoxville's historic streets, vibrant culture, and fascinating past."Knoxville has such a distinct personality and food culture that we wanted to create something unique to the city," said Jeff Woelker, Founder of the Underground Donut Tour. "From its Southern hospitality and rich history to its incredible local bakeries and cafés, Knoxville offers everything we look for when creating a new experience. We're thrilled to expand our presence in Tennessee and introduce guests to a sweeter side of Knoxville."During the approximately two-hour walking tour, guests will stroll through the heart of downtown Knoxville while learning about the city's transformation from frontier settlement to thriving modern destination. Along the way, guides share stories about local landmarks, notable residents, Tennessee traditions, and the unique culture that has made Knoxville one of the South's most beloved cities.The tour also highlights Knoxville's long-standing connection to Southern comfort food and baking traditions. From flaky biscuits to indulgent pastries and powdered-sugar-covered beignets, guests will discover how the city's culinary scene blends classic Southern flavors with modern creativity. Knoxville's reputation as a biscuit-loving city has even inspired events dedicated to celebrating the beloved Southern staple.The Knoxville launch continues the Underground Donut Tour's expansion across North America and Europe while strengthening its presence in Tennessee. Since launching in Nashville in 2021, the company has welcomed thousands of guests to experience Music City's donut scene, local history, and vibrant culture.Designed for visitors and locals alike, the Knoxville Sweet Treats Tour offers a fun, family-friendly way to explore the city through its food, history, architecture, and culture. Whether guests are visiting Knoxville for the first time or have called East Tennessee home for years, the experience provides a fresh perspective on one of Tennessee's most charming destinations.Tickets are available now and can be purchased through the Underground Donut Tour website.About the Underground Donut TourFounded in Chicago in 2015, the Underground Donut Tour is the world's leading donut and sweet treats tour company. Operating in more than 30 cities across four countries, the company offers guided walking tours that combine delicious food with local history, architecture, and culture. The Underground Donut Tour has been recognized as one of the top food experiences in the United States and has earned more than 10,000 five-star reviews from guests worldwide.For more information or to book a tour, visit the Underground Donut Tour website.

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