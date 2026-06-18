Board of Public Works Approves $1.2 Million for Park Land, Trail Improvements, and Communication Boards in Three Maryland Counties

June 18, 2026

Board also approves $9.73 million in Program Open Space Stateside funds for protection of more than 1,100 acres

Among today’s approvals is a 200-acre addition to Warrior Mountain Wildlife Management Area to expand public recreation opportunities. Maryland DNR photo.

The Board of Public Works today approved more than $1.2 million in grants from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to local governments for parkland acquisition, trail improvements, and new recreational communication boards in Prince George’s, Somerset, and St. Mary’s counties.

More than $1.2 million in Program Open Space – Local funding was approved for two projects, including the acquisition of 8 acres of new park land, expanding Prince George’s County’s Patuxent River Park, and trail improvements and kayak launch sites on Smith Island in Somerset County.

A total of $8,760 in funding was also approved for installing recreation communication boards at three St. Mary’s County locations: Cecil Park, St. Clements Shores, and Leonard Hall Childcare Center. These boards will improve play area accessibility by displaying photos, symbols, or illustrations to enable individuals with limited language skills to communicate.

In addition, the Board approved six Program Open Space – Stateside projects totaling $9.73 million to acquire and protect about 1,146 acres, including:

Adding 18.86 acres to Chesapeake Forest Lands in Worcester County, to be managed as working forestland;

Acquiring a 367.73-acre conservation easement in Talbot County’s Lower Choptank River watershed, which will provide public trail access;

Adding 204.43 acres to the Warrior Mountain Wildlife Management Area in Allegany County, which will expand public recreation;

Acquiring a 144-acre property near Assateague State Park in Worcester County, for passive recreation;

Acquiring a 20.6-acre forest near St. Mary’s River State Park, which will protect bird habitat; and

Acquiring 390.43 acres in St. Mary’s County, which will be managed by the Maryland Forest Service as working forestland and will provide public recreation opportunities.

More detailed information on these and other items is available in the Board of Public Works June 18, 2026 meeting agenda.

The three-member Board of Public Works is composed of Governor Wes Moore, Treasurer Dereck E. Davis and Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman.

Information about these Maryland recreation and land conservation programs:

Program Open Space – Stateside preserves natural areas for public recreation and watershed and wildlife protection across Maryland through fee simple and conservation easement acquisitions. Fee simple acquisitions are managed by the department as state parks, forests, and wildlife and fisheries management areas.

Program Open Space – Local provides funding for county and municipal governments for the planning, acquisition, and development of recreational land or facilities. Funds are allocated annually to every county and Baltimore City and projects funded are determined by the local government. Established under the Department of Natural Resources in 1969, Program Open Space, along with other state land conservation programs, symbolizes Maryland’s long-term commitment to conserving our natural resources while providing exceptional outdoor recreation opportunities for all citizens. The program is funded by a property transfer tax.

More news on funding approved for Program Open Space, Local Parks and Playgrounds Infrastructure, Greenspace Equity, Rural Legacy, and Conservation Reserve Enhancement Permanent Easement programs is available on the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Land News webpage.