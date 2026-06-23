BDMT GLOBAL INNOVATOR SUMMIT PARTNERS WITH TOP INDUSTRY EVENTS DURING BOSTON AI WEEK TO COLLABORATE ACROSS ALL SECTORS

BDMT Global Innovator Summit 2026 Boston AI Week 2026 GAI World 2026, BioTechX USA, Hynes Convention Center, Boston, MA

Partnership with BioTechX and Access to GAI World Opportunities Drive Business Growth and Maximize Cross-Industry Collaboration

The BDMT Global Innovator Summit is a fulcrum that catapults global innovations into the U.S. market by leveraging the power of key industry events and ecosystem players in the central Boston hub.” — Janice Dru-Bennett, Head of Sales and Partnerships at BDMT Global

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BDMT Global , an award-winning firm headquartered in Boston with complete end-to-end solutions for driving market demand and company growth in the U.S. market, announced their second Innovator Summit, scheduled to take place Sept. 28–30 at the Hynes Convention Center. In conjunction with Boston AI Week, the Summit partners with major industry conferences to maximize business growth and cross-industry opportunities through the DAC (Digitization, Automation, and Cross-Industry Collaboration) movement. GAI World explores how AI is driving measurable results, while BioTechX connects global startups, emerging and established businesses with key players in pharma, diagnostics, clinical studies, and life sciences. The Summit will include a VIP Private Investor Night with investor pitches for select innovators.“The BDMT Global Innovator Summit is a fulcrum that catapults global innovations into the U.S. market by leveraging the power of key industry events and ecosystem players in the central Boston hub,” said Janice Dru-Bennett, Head of Sales and Partnerships at BDMT Global. “Through comprehensive partnerships during AI Week, the Summit provides unparalleled growth opportunities for innovators in both healthcare and other industries. We are dedicated to helping innovators maximize their impact with the biggest market reach.”To accelerate cross-industry collaboration throughout the Summit, BDMT Global will provide innovators with curated access to strong players through strategic partnerships, amplifying DAC experiences and advancing business expansion goals by combining select events across all industries including Health, Life Sciences, DeepTech, FemTech, Advanced Manufacturing, Technology, and Robotics, through engaging key industry leaders, media, investor networks, and others. ”By activating multiple key trade shows through our Summit, innovators are supported by BDMT Global’s group of experts in market entry, expansion, and commercialization to reach a substantial number of high-level decision makers and robust lineup of influential speakers, selecting from relevant interactions and activities,” added Dru-Bennett.GAI World will offer programs in AI with high-impact, hands-on, and connection opportunities for innovators, investors, and executives – from enterprise leaders, AI builders and solution providers to academic intellectuals, entrepreneurs, strategists, and industry pioneers to drive market growth for companies in all sectors. According to Mike Davis, Head of Partnerships at GAI World, “With the fast AI wave already ahead of us, this conference will give our partners and sponsors the edge they need to keep up with the changes and gain the clarity, strategy, and energy needed to think bigger and grow further.”“Our move to Boston this year positions BioTechX USA at the very heart of biotech innovation,” said Anna Abiola, Conference Director of BioTechX. “As we establish ourselves in this premier global hub, our partnership with BDMT Global will drive vital connections across industry, academia, and technology leaders to accelerate breakthrough collaborations.” At BioTechX USA, BDMT Global innovators will have the exclusive opportunity to showcase their technologies in the Startup Village and Emerging Business Zone, apply for high-profile pitch and speaking slots, and access premier networking sessions with top-tier executives.In 2025, BDMT’s first Innovator Summit launched in partnership with MEDevice Boston, a focused environment where high-intent buyers and solution providers connect to shape the next generation of medical devices. Expanding from the successful partnership, BDMT has opened the opportunity for all sectors to collaborate with key events aligned with the DAC movement in 2026. As part of the ongoing successful partnership, BDMT is also offering complimentary expo passes to MEDevice Boston 2026. Interested attendees can request special packaging and discounted access to select conferences happening before, during and after the Innovator Summit by emailing info@bdmtglobal.com. Visit https://bdmtglobal.com/innovator-summit to learn more about the benefits from these innovative cross-industry collaboration opportunities.About BDMT GlobalFounded in 2014, BDMT Global is led by award-winning commercialization experts with built-in networks, resources, and know-how for new market entry and expansion. BDMT merges outsourced business development (BD) and marketing transformation (MT) expertise, combined with high touch point approaches for offering complete end-to-end solutions from strategic go-to-market plans and full execution services. BDMT Global helps innovators accelerate their impact with local resources and access to a deep network with community groups, investor and funding partners, and an extensive ecosystem.The DAC movement, established by BDMT in 2021, brings together innovators across industries to forge global partnerships with U.S. leaders, from healthcare activations with leading organizations such as Mayo Clinic to collaborations across other industries such as robotics and electronics to address current manufacturing challenges in the U.S. market for several years. BDMT serves technology innovators from AI, IT and Software to Robotics, Advanced Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences including FemTech and Medical Devices.About BioTechX USABioTechX USA is America's premier biotechnology congress, bridging the gap between pharma, academia, and clinicians to foster meaningful collaborations. Focusing on diagnostics, precision medicine, and digital transformation, the conference maps the complete pipeline from research to clinical execution. BioTechX USA convenes thousands of life science executives, clinical experts, and innovative start-ups to drive the future of healthcare. For more information, visit https://www.terrapinn.com/conference/biotechxusa/index.stm?utm_source=partners&utm_medium=bdmt&utm_campaign=part&trc=part ABOUT GAI WORLDGAI World is the Enterprise AI Conference presented by GAI Insights. GAI World brings together executives, operators, and practitioners to explore how AI is driving measurable results. Through real-world case studies and peer discussions, this AI-driven conference focuses on what delivers impact today, from AI Experience to Enterprise Advantage. Tracks include Asset Management, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Sales, Marketing & Customer Operations, and Workforce Upskilling & AI Adoption. For more information, visit https://gaiworld.com ABOUT AI WEEKAI Week is the AI festival that takes over Massachusetts. Every fall, Massachusetts' AI community of founders and business leaders, workers, researchers, investors, students, and the simply curious gather for hundreds of events across the state to explore, build, and accelerate what's next. The Massachusetts AI at ecosystem scale is the convening layer for the people building, funding, researching, and applying AI. Boston AI Week connects everyone shaping AI — from Seaport to Kendall Square and across the Commonwealth. Massachusetts is uniquely dense in the people, capital, research, and institutions that move AI from conversation to implementation. Boston AI Week brings them all into one connected ecosystem. For more information, visit https://aiweek.boston

BDMT Global Video Highlights the DAC (Digitization, Automation, Cross-Industry Collaboration) Movement

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