Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Announces New Hires to Senior Leadership Team

NEW CARROLLTON, Md. (June 18, 2026) – The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development today announced it has made several key hires in leadership roles at the agency as it continues its mission to create a Maryland that is sheltered, affordable, just, lovable and connected.

“We are so proud that these individuals choose to bring their considerable experience and knowledge to the Department, and we’re excited to see the work that they will do in their new roles,” said Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day. “Jordan, Jamiece, Gina and Bert will make our team stronger as we continue our work to serve Maryland.”

Jordan Gilmore is the Director of Policy within the Department’s Division of Policy, Strategy, and Research. An attorney with experience in real estate, landlord/tenant, land use and zoning matters, Jordan had served as the Senior Policy Analyst in the Office of Policy Development since 2023.

In that role, he led the development and drafting of several key pieces of departmental legislation, and of Maryland’s first statewide housing production targets.

Prior to joining DHCD, Gilmore practiced law on Maryland’s Eastern Shore and taught classes in Salisbury University’s Political Science Department. He holds a law degree from the University of Baltimore and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland, College Park.

Jamiece Sanders-Lambert is the Director of the Office of Research and Compliance in the Department’s Division of Policy, Strategy, and Research.

Prior to joining DHCD, she served in leadership and program management roles in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, where she managed complex housing systems, compliance initiatives, and cross-functional modernization efforts supporting national multifamily housing programs.

Throughout her federal career, Sanders-Lambert has worked across multiple agencies, including the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the U.S. Air Force. Her experience includes leading high-visibility projects involving enterprise data management, systems modernization, privacy and regulatory compliance, operational governance, and performance improvement initiatives.

Sanders-Lambert holds a Master of Business Administration and is currently pursuing a Doctor of Law and Policy degree.

Gina Rendina serves as Deputy Director of the Department’s Division of Homeless Solutions.

Rendina brings over two decades of wide-ranging experience in homeless services, renter relief programs, poverty mitigation programs, grant management and federal policy.

In addition to serving on the leadership team for the City of Philadelphia’s Continuum of Care application and strategic planning, she served as outreach lead for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program in the U.S. Department of Treasury, which implemented $46 billion in emergency rental assistance across the country as part of pandemic response efforts. Other past roles included coordinating federal interagency efforts on housing and homelessness, developing and implementing local and federal strategic plans to prevent and end homelessness, and directly overseeing the implementation and operation of homeless service programs.

Rendina has a Master’s in Social Work from the University of Maryland, Baltimore and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Villanova University.

Albert “Bert” Bossar serves as Director of Strategic Initiatives for the Department’s Division of Business Development.

Bossar is an experienced international finance professional with a track record in program management, enterprise finance, and economic development. For the past 10 years, Bert worked in international economic development at the Millennium Challenge Corporation (USG), an innovative and independent U.S. foreign aid agency that helps lead the fight against global poverty, where he served as a Director of Finance and Investment. His portfolio focused on large infrastructure and project finance covering Africa, South Asia, Eastern Europe, and Central America.

Bossar has nine years active duty military service holding progressively higher leadership positions ranging from peacekeeping assignments in Bosnia-Herzegovina to full scale operations in Iraq. He also served as a Department of Defense federal civilian deploying to Afghanistan.

Additionally, he served as a Congressional Fellow for Senator Robert P. Casey, Jr. and as a Project Analyst at the Overseas Private Investment Corporation, now the U.S. Development Finance Corporation.

He holds an MBA and MSBA from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, a Master’s in international economics from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and a Bachelor’s degree in Systems Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point.