Pfeifer, Morgan & Stesiak Sponsoring 14th Annual Michiana Renaissance Festival

Pfeifer, Morgan & Stesiak's South Bend Office

Annual festival features historical reenactments, live entertainment, artisan vendors and family activities for all ages

SOUTH BEND, IN, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Bend personal injury law firm Pfeifer, Morgan & Stesiak is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 14th Annual Michiana Renaissance Festival, taking place August 29-30, 2026, at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds.The family-friendly event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day and will feature historical reenactments, educational exhibits, live entertainment, artisan vendors, and interactive experiences celebrating several unique eras of history. Festival guests can explore themed areas dedicated to the Medieval and Renaissance periods, the Golden Age of Piracy, the Viking Age, and Fairytale Storyland.Organized by Entertaining History, Inc., a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Michiana Renaissance Festival was established in 2011 to bring the popular renaissance faire experience to Northern Indiana.Visitors can explore several themed villages throughout the festival grounds, including Serenity Wood, Trader's Point, The Markets, Baton Dale, Daneland, Midvillage Square, Isabeau's Glen, and Pirates' Cove. Festival merchandise will also be available, including Michiana Renaissance Festival-branded pins, keychains, fans, canvas bags, tankards, and apparel. Admission to the festival is $15 for adults ages 13 and older, $12 for seniors, and $7 for children ages 6-12. Children ages 5 and under receive free admission. Active military members with valid identification are admitted free of charge.Pfeifer, Morgan & Stesiak is located at 53600 N. Ironwood Road in South Bend and has been representing injury victims throughout Indiana and southwestern Michigan for decades. With more than 170 years of combined legal experience, the firm's attorneys have recovered more than $200 million on behalf of injured clients and their families.For more information about the 14th Annual Michiana Renaissance Festival, visit the festival's website or social media pages.

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