Kitsap County Roofing Company Celebrates 25 Years in Business and Surpasses 1,000 Google Reviews

Cloise & Mike Construction Inc. crews work on a residential roofing project in Kitsap County as the company celebrates 25 years in business. Cloise & Mike Construction Inc., a locally owned roofing contractor serving Kitsap County and Western Washington since 2001.

Cloise & Mike Construction Inc. celebrates 25 years of serving Western Washington and reaches a milestone of 1,000 Google reviews.

Celebrating 25 years in business is an important milestone for our company...We appreciate the support of our customers, employees, and community members over the years.” — Tom Cowan, Co-owner of Cloise & Mike Construction Inc.

BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cloise & Mike Construction Inc. is celebrating its 25th anniversary on June 19, marking a quarter-century of serving homeowners and businesses throughout Kitsap County and the surrounding area.Founded in 2001 by Cloise Orand II, Cloise & Mike Construction Inc. began as a local Kitsap County roofing company . Tom Cowan later joined the company, helping lead its growth throughout Western Washington. Today, the company remains locally and family-owned under the leadership of Cloise and Tom.In addition to its anniversary, the company is also recognizing the milestone of surpassing 1,000 Google reviews. The achievement reflects feedback received from customers across the communities the company serves and highlights the company's long-standing presence in the region.To recognize both milestones, Cloise & Mike Construction Inc. plans to host a private employee appreciation BBQ later this month. The event will provide an opportunity to celebrate the company's 25-year anniversary and recognize the contributions of the team members who have supported its growth over the years."Celebrating 25 years in business is an important milestone for our company," said Tom Cowan, co-owner of Cloise & Mike Construction Inc. "We appreciate the support of our customers, employees, and community members over the years. Reaching 1,000 Google reviews is another notable achievement, and we look forward to recognizing the team members who have contributed to the company's growth."Today, Cloise & Mike Construction Inc. provides residential and commercial roofing services throughout Kitsap, Pierce, Mason, and Jefferson counties. The company offers roof replacement, roof repair, and related roofing services for homeowners and businesses throughout the region.As the company marks its 25th anniversary, Cloise & Mike Construction Inc. continues to serve customers throughout Western Washington while maintaining its local ownership and operations in Kitsap County.For more information about Cloise & Mike Construction Inc., visit www.cloiseandmike.com or call (360) 769-0141.ABOUT CLOISE & MIKE CONSTRUCTION INC.Cloise & Mike Construction Inc. is a locally and family-owned roofing contractor based in Bremerton , Washington. Founded in 2001 by Cloise Orand II, the company provides residential and commercial roofing services throughout Kitsap, Pierce, Mason, and Jefferson counties. Cloise & Mike Construction Inc. specializes in roof replacement, roof repair, and roofing solutions for residential and commercial properties throughout Western Washington.

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