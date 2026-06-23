HealthPlanIQ and Aegis Risk Partner to Advance Medical Stop-Loss Benchmarking and Fee Reasonableness

HealthPlanIQ

Enhanced medical stop-loss benchmarking and fee reasonableness insights for self-funded employers and their advisors.

Together, we're helping self-funded employers and their advisors evaluate fee reasonableness, strengthen fiduciary oversight, and make better decisions with objective market data.” — Craig Rosenthal, CEO

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthPlanIQ today announced a strategic partnership with Aegis Risk, a leading independent medical stop-loss consulting and risk management firm, to deliver enhanced medical stop-loss benchmarking and fee reasonableness insights for self-funded employers and their advisors.

By combining Aegis Risk's industry-leading stop-loss data with HealthPlanIQ's benchmarking platform, the partnership will provide:

- Enhanced medical stop-loss benchmarking and fee reasonableness insights

- Improved visibility into catastrophic claims trends and emerging risk exposure

- Stronger data to support renewal negotiations and fiduciary decision-making

"As expense for catastrophic medical claimants and related medical stop-loss premiums rise significantly, we are excited to leverage our insights to further strengthen HealthPlanIQ's broader benchmarking, fee reasonableness, and transparency initiatives," said Ryan Siemers of Aegis Risk.

"Aegis Risk has long been a trusted source of market-rated and sold premium medical stop-loss data for the nation's leading self-funded advisors," said Josh Jeffries, Chief Strategy Officer at HealthPlanIQ. "Integrating their industry-leading insights into the HealthPlanIQ platform gives employers and their advisors a more complete view of stop-loss performance and market dynamics, helping them navigate renewals, manage risk, and make more informed health plan decisions."

"Benchmarking is fundamental to prudent ERISA fiduciary decision-making," said Craig Rosenthal, CEO of HealthPlanIQ. "Our partnership with Aegis Risk expands the scope of our benchmarking platform by bringing greater transparency to medical stop-loss costs and performance. Together, we're helping self-funded employers and their advisors evaluate fee reasonableness, strengthen fiduciary oversight, and make better decisions with objective market data."

As healthcare costs and catastrophic claims continue to rise, access to objective benchmarking data is increasingly important for self-funded employers and their advisors. Together, HealthPlanIQ and Aegis Risk are bringing greater transparency to medical stop-loss pricing and performance, helping organizations evaluate fee reasonableness, better manage risk, and make more informed fiduciary decisions.

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