Northeast Health Services Opens New Mental Health Clinic in Kendall Square, Cambridge

Northeast Health Services opens a new clinic in Kendall Square, Cambridge, expanding access to therapy, psychiatry, and medication management for all ages.

Opening this clinic in Kendall Square allows us to meet clients where they are and connect them with the care that works for their individual needs. We are excited to make a difference!” — Lechana Saint Surin, LICSW, Clinic Director

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northeast Health Services, a group of local outpatient mental health clinics serving Massachusetts, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Kendall Square, Cambridge . The clinic expands access to quality mental health care in one of the state's largest and most active communities, offering in-person services alongside convenient telehealth options.The new Kendall Square clinic provides a full suite of personalized mental health services, including therapy, psychiatry, and medication management. The clinical team includes providers with a vast variety of experience, able to provide evidence-based treatments tailored to meet the needs of individuals across all age groups, including children, adolescents, and adults.The City of Cambridge's Community Health Needs Assessment released in 2025 revealed that mental health and substance use disorders are among the top 10 biggest challenges facing the community. Additionally, the assessment details that residents of Cambridge indicate worsening anxiety and depression over the past five years.Northeast Health Services looks to address the need for further mental health care access in the Cambridge community, dedicated to creating a welcoming and supportive environment where clients can feel safe and understood.Northeast Health Services is a group of local outpatient mental health care clinics dedicated to transforming lives by offering quality, easily accessible mental health care. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and accessibility, Northeast Health Services strives to provide personalized care that addresses both the physical and emotional well-being of every one of their clients. The dedicated team of mental health professionals is driven by a shared mission to make a meaningful impact on the lives we touch, ensuring a healthier, brighter future for all.To learn more about Northeast Health Services and its mental health services including individual and group therapy, TMS therapy, medication management, Spravato treatment, visit https://nehs.transformationsnetwork.com/schedule-appointment/ . To schedule a new client appointment or to discuss how mental health treatment can benefit you, a loved one, or your patients (413) 846-1848.About Northeast Health Services and Transformations Care NetworkNortheast Health Services is a proud member of Transformations Care Network (TCN). As a member of TCN, the Northeast Health Services team can accept more insurance plans and have access to cutting edge services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools that your care team needs to transform lives in their communities. To learn more about Transformations Care Network, a family of outpatient mental health organizations, and the inspiring work they are doing to shape the future of mental health care, visit www.transformationsnetwork.com.

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