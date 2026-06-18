Harnett County Register of Deeds Office Now Offering Passport Services

Thursday, June 18, 2026

Harnett County is excited to announce a new service for residents! Beginning Monday, June 22, 2026, the Harnett County Register of Deeds Office will officially begin offering passport services, providing residents with a convenient, one-stop location to apply for a passport and obtain passport photographs needed for their application.

Passport services will be available Monday through Friday:

8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Appointments are scheduled in one-hour increments. While walk-ins are welcome, appointments are strongly encouraged and will receive priority service.

“We are excited to provide this new service to our citizens and look forward to helping you prepare for your next adventure,” said Matthew Willis, Harnett County, Register of Deeds.

Residents interested in scheduling an appointment can call (910) 893-7540. For questions, email passports@harnett.org. This service is primarily offered for new applications, as renewals can be completed online.