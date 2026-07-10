Dr. Latrece Wright Releases New Book The Uninvited Pebble About a Breast Cancer Scare and Hope

The Uninvited Pebble by Dr. Latrece Wright is an inspiring true story about a breast cancer scare, hope, faith, and the importance of early detection. Dr. Latrece Wright, author of The Uninvited Pebble, shares her personal journey through a breast cancer scare, surgery, faith, and renewed purpose.

The Uninvited Pebble shares Dr. Latrece Wright's true story of a breast cancer scare, surgery, faith, and the importance of early detection.

BYRON, GA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Uninvited Pebble by Dr. Latrece Wright is a true personal story about a frightening breast cancer scare and the life change that followed. After a routine mammogram showed an irregularity, Dr. Wright was faced with fear, medical tests, waiting, prayer, and uncertainty.The mass in her breast was later found to be benign, but it still had to be removed through surgery. This experience deeply changed how she looked at life, health, faith, and purpose. Through the book, she shares her journey honestly so other women who have faced fear, surgery, or health concerns can feel encouraged and less alone.The book also reminds readers about the importance of regular checkups, mammograms, and listening to the body. Dr. Wright’s story shows how one medical appointment can lead to early action and a stronger appreciation for life.Readers who enjoy true stories, faith-based books, women’s health stories, and personal life journeys will find The Uninvited Pebble meaningful and encouraging.About the AuthorDr. Latrece Wright is from Byron, Peach County, Georgia, and was born on December 7, 1971. She is an Author, Writer, Licensed Ordained Minister, and holds a Doctorate in Divinity and Religious Studies. She currently works as a Farm CDL Equipment Professional Driver.Her background includes work as a former professional high-fashion model for Ebony and Essence showcases, Studio 26, Glamour Shots, and Dreamquest Images. She has also studied and trained in many fields, including ministry, photography, nursing, EMT training, pharmacy technician training, sports medicine and rehabilitation therapy, law enforcement training, professional modeling, and commercial driving.Dr. Wright is also committed to service. She has served as an English and reading tutor, mentor, and Breast Cancer Advocate. She is a proud member of the Eastern Star and the Atlanta DeKalb National Association of Professional Women.In her personal life, Dr. Wright describes herself as an intellectual nerd and bookworm. She enjoys writing, reading, cooking, dancing, kickboxing, cycling, hiking, horseback riding, jogging, swimming, basketball, pool, traveling, mantra meditation, jazz music, and NASCAR.Dr. Wright writes real-life stories, love stories, recipe books, children’s books, superhero books, and books about courtship and dating. Through The Uninvited Pebble, she shares one of her most personal experiences with faith, honesty, and hope.The Uninvited Pebble by Dr. Latrece Wright is now live and available for readers to purchase and enjoy.About Authors AscendAuthors Ascend works closely with authors to help transform personal stories, ideas, and manuscripts into professionally published books. Through editing, publishing support, design, formatting, and promotional guidance, the company helps simplify the publishing process while ensuring every project receives the attention and care it deserves.For media inquiries, review copies, interviews, or additional information, please contact.Contact InformationPhone: +1 (833) 518 7734Email: info@authorsascend.comAddress: 44 Tehama St San Francisco CA 94105

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