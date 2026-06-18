Open Ocean Robotics’ solutions available through the Department of War CDAO’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace–PT Aisle

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Open Ocean Robotics , a leading provider of persistent maritime intelligence, announced today that its solutions are now available through the PT Aisle program from the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the Department of War’s (DoW’s) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), digital and data capabilities. The PT Aisle within the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a specialized enclave that consists of successfully completed prototyping efforts in strategic focus areas such as AI, machine learning, digital or data.Open Ocean Robotics' solutions are designed to deliver persistent maritime intelligence and maritime domain awareness through autonomous, long-endurance ocean monitoring. Its technology supports a broad range of applications across defense and security, port and critical infrastructure protection, environmental monitoring, and ocean research, serving government agencies, commercial operators, and research organizations worldwide.“Being added to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is an important step in making our persistent maritime intelligence solutions more accessible to U.S. government customers,” said Julie Angus, CEO of Open Ocean Robotics. “Our uncrewed surface vehicles and AI-enabled analytics are designed to help organizations monitor vast ocean areas more efficiently, safely, and sustainably, supporting critical missions in defense, security, and environmental protection.”Open Ocean Robotics’ video, Persistent Autonomous Maritime Intelligence Platform, accessible only by government customers on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, presents an actual use case in which the company deployed autonomous, solar-powered USVs to provide persistent maritime domain awareness through AI-enabled vessel detection and real-time intelligence delivery across operational areas. Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindAI.com.About Open Ocean RoboticsOpen Ocean Robotics provides autonomous ocean intelligence through solar powered Uncrewed Surface Vehicles (USVs) and AI-driven software. Its DataXplorer™ platform and XplorerView™ software support persistent maritime monitoring for security, offshore, environmental, and research applications. Open Ocean Robotics is focused on delivering safe, sustainable, and cost-effective ocean data in real world operating conditions.For more information or media requests, contact: media@openoceanrobotics.comAbout the Tradewinds Solutions MarketplaceThe Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace (TSM) is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of War’s (DoW) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), digital, and data space. All solutions contained in the Marketplace have been assessed under Federal competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. The PT Aisle within the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a specialized enclave that consists of successfully completed prototyping efforts. Government customers can create an account at www.tradewindai.com . Tradewinds is housed in the DoW’s Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO.)For more information or media requests, contact: Success@tradewindai.com

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