Award-Winning Bakery Invites Americans Coast-to-Coast to Discover Wisconsin’s Iconic Pastry this National Kringle Day

O&H Danish Bakery's Wisconsin Kringle O&H Danish Bakery's Cherry Almond Macaron Kringle O&H Danish Bakery's White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Kringle

O&H Danish Bakery celebrates National Kringle Day and brings back two fan-favorite flavors.

RACINE, WI, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As National Kringle Day approaches on June 27, O&H Danish Bakery is inviting pastry lovers across the country to celebrate one of the world’s most distinctive sweet traditions. Known for handcrafted Danish Kringle made from scratch and shipped nationwide, the fourth-generation family bakery is spotlighting the pastry that has become a favorite nationwide."National Kringle Day is an opportunity to introduce more people to a pastry that has delighted generations of families," said Peter Olesen, president and fourth-generation co-owner of O&H Danish Bakery. "Whether you're discovering Kringle for the first time or continuing a family tradition, we're excited to help people across the country celebrate.”Kringle is a traditional Danish pastry made with 36 layers of buttery, flaky dough shaped into an oval. It is filled with flavors like fruit, nuts, cheese or chocolate, and traditionally topped with icing, taking three days to make one Kringle.For more than 75 years, O&H Danish Bakery has handcrafted Kringle using traditional Danish techniques, earning national recognition and a spot on Trader Joe’s shelves across the U.S. Today, the bakery ships its signature pastries nationwide, helping introduce customers from coast to coast to the dessert that has become Wisconsin's official state pastry.Though made in Wisconsin, O&H’s Kringle are enjoyed worldwide, with some of its most popular flavors nationwide being Almond Kringle, Pecan Kringle, Raspberry Kringle, and more. To find out the best-selling flavor for each state, visit OHDanishBakery.com.“One of my favorite things about Kringle is the tradition that comes along with it. Everyone has their preferred method of enjoying– whether you eat it for breakfast or dessert, frozen or warmed up, there’s no right or wrong way,” added Olesen.Following National Kringle Day, the scratch-made bakery will re-release its Cherry Almond Macaron Kringle and White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Kringle as part of its Homecoming Series.The Cherry Almond Macaron Kringle, last brought back for the bakery’s 75th anniversary, features a crunchy French cookie topping over O&H’s signature buttery Kringle dough, filled with traditional Danish almond paste and layered with scratch-made Door County cherry filling. The combination of tart Montmorency cherries and sweet almond creates an irresistible dessert.The White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Kringle, first created more than five years ago, begins with a layer of silky-smooth cheesecake filling, sprinkled with chunks of premium white chocolate. The bakery then adds a layer of homemade raspberry jam, creating a balanced blend of sweet, creamy, and tart flavors. The flaky pastry is finished with icing and garnished with delicate white chocolate curls.Baked in-house daily, Homecoming Series Kringle flavors will be available in-store beginning June 27, and online from June 29 through July 12.Celebrate National Kringle Day at all five O&H Danish Bakery Wisconsin locations, as well as two-day nationwide shipping at ohdanishbakery.com.About O&H Danish BakeryO&H Danish Bakery was started by Christian Olesen, who emigrated from Denmark in 1924 andcreated the bakery 25 years later. The bakery is now in its 76th year, run by the fourth generation of the Olesen family. O&H Danish Bakery has five locations located in Racine, Sturtevant and Oak Creek. Widely celebrated for its signature pastry, O&H has been named Best Kringle for 10 consecutive years by The Journal Times, also earning honors for Best Bakery and Best in Customer Service-Retail in Racine County. The award-winning bakery has received national recognition, including being featured on Good Morning America and highlighted as a top gift item in CNN, FOX News, Newsweek, USA Today and more, also delivers right to your doorstep all across the country. View the website here and follow O&H Danish Bakery on Facebook and Instagram.

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