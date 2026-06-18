TWO SKLAR KIRSH LEADERS EARN TOP WOMEN LEADERSHIP RECOGNITION

Tina Leggbellossi Vallerie McDaniel

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Real Estate Specialist Tina A. Leggbellossi and Corporate Paralegal Vallerie E. McDaniel have been recognized as a “Women’s Leadership 2026” nominee by the Los Angeles Business Journal in a special feature.Leggbellossi and McDaniel were selected out of hundreds of “Los Angeles women who ‘lead by example,’ successfully blending effective business vision with a passionate commitment to positively making a difference, both in the world of business and in the communities they serve.”"Tina and Vallerie exemplify the very best of Sklar Kirsh," said Jeff Sklar, the firm’s Co-Founder and Co-Chairman. "They are respected colleagues whose commitment to excellence elevates everyone around them. We are honored to celebrate this well-deserved achievement."Leggbellossi brings more than two decades of sophisticated technical expertise to the firm’s most complex real estate transactions. She navigates the intricate lifecycles of commercial property deals, from initial due diligence and rigorous title analysis to the precise coordination of high-stakes closings. Her proficiency is not limited to the mechanics of purchase and sale; she is a vital asset in the structuring and financing of real estate assets, ensuring that every detail of a transaction is executed with clinical accuracy and strategic foresight.McDaniel serves as a vital anchor in the firm's corporate practice, leveraging her background in entity management and high-stakes transactional support. As a Corporate Paralegal, she is deeply involved in the lifecycle of complex mergers, acquisitions, and private equity deals. McDaniel is particularly recognized for her precision in overseeing the mechanics of a closing, from the meticulous organization of virtual deal rooms and due diligence to the final execution of closing binders, stock certificates, and ledgers. McDaniel’s ability to maintain operational clarity during intense transaction windows ensures that the firm’s corporate mandates are executed with seamless efficiency.

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