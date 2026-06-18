WTBn hosts 65th Interservice Rifle Championships

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va.– Weapons Training Battalion–Quantico and the Marine Corps Shooting Team hosted the 65th Interservice Rifle Championships from June 1-12 at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. The ISRC brought together shooters from across the U.S. Armed Forces to compete in rifle disciplines designed to improve marksmanship, readiness and lethality throughout the joint force. In the Service Aggregate category, which combined the scores of the top three competitors from each service across all disciplines, the Army placed first, followed by the Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force.

The competition tested participants across multiple disciplines that require shooters to employ precision equipment, carefully developed ammunition and shooting fundamentals under time and performance constraints.

Members of the Marine Corps Shooting Team swept the individual aggregate standings, with Gunnery Sgt. Samuel Nelson, operations chief for the Marine Corps Shooting Team and an intelligence surveillance reconnaissance systems engineer, earning first place; Sgt. Elijah Robbins, a Marine Corps Shooting Team instructor and competitor and combat engineer, placing second; and Sgt. Jeremy Lutz, a Marine Corps Shooting Team instructor and competitor and machine gunner, finishing third.

“Competition breeds excellence, and this competition brings out the best in every service,” said Nelson. “The relationships built and lessons learned across the joint force strengthen marksmanship and make every service more lethal.”

The ISRC can be traced back to 1960, where Admiral Arleigh A. Burke, the Chief of Naval Operations;, General George H. Decker, the Chief of Staff of the Army; General Thomas D. White, the Chief of Staff of the Air Force;, and General David M. Shoup, the Commandant of the Marine Corps, signed a memorandum of understanding that highlighted the need for competitive marksmanship to leverage interservice rivalry and drive professional skill and established annual small-arms competitions.

"This competition showcases what we often refer to as the 'Swiss Army knife' nature of a Marine with a rifle," said Maj. Gregory Jamero, Commanding Officer of Advanced Marksmanship Training Company which includes the Marine Corps Shooting Team. "Unlike competitors who may specialize in a single discipline, our Marines were required to compete across high-power, action rifle and gas gun events and earned nine of the top 10 spots, demonstrates their adaptability and ability to perform at a high level across a broad range of marksmanship challenges."