New commander takes helm of 89th Aerial Port Squadron

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joshua P. McNelley assumed command of the 89th Aerial Port Squadron from outgoing commander Lt. Col. Stefan D. Hafner during a formal change of command ceremony presided over by Col. Gary W. Charland, Jr., the 89th Maintenance Group commander, June 18, 2026.

The ceremony honored Hafner’s two-year tenure leading the Air Force's most visible aerial port squadron, which provides critical air transportation support for the nation's most senior leaders.

Under Hafner’s leadership, the squadron supported 18 foreign heads of state for the 2024 NATO Summit and arranged terminal security to execute the largest prisoner swap since the Cold War, facilitating the return of three Americans.

Charland praised Hafner's ability to navigate severe winter storms while ensuring uninterrupted operations for historic national events, including the state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter, the 60th Presidential Inauguration and the 2026 State of the Union Address.

During his command, Hafner also enhanced unit training, reduced mishap risk exposure through a fleet realignment and collaborated with the Presidential Airlift Group to posture the unit for the onboarding of the new VC-25B aircraft.

McNelley takes the helm of the global executive transportation mission at a pivotal time, inheriting a squadron that coordinates air deployments from the national capital region and controls all passport and visa requests for Air Mobility Command.

McNelley is now charged with carrying forward the Special Air Missions "SAM Fox" legacy, enabling national interests through safe, comfortable, reliable, connected and protected global transportation.

Assigned to the 89th Airlift Wing, the 89th APS operates out of Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, to support the President, Vice President, Cabinet secretaries and other top government officials.