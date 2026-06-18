MSCoE’s first command chief warrant officer passes saber to successor

FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES 06.17.2026

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood Command Chief Warrant Officer 5 Dean Registe relinquished responsibility to Chief Warrant Officer 5 Angela Rulewich during a ceremony June 17, 2026, in Lincoln Hall Auditorium.

Registe became MSCoE’s first command chief warrant officer in 2023.

During remarks as the ceremony’s reviewing officer, Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, said Registe owned his battlespace and took disciplined initiative while serving as the post’s top command chief warrant officer.

“You were truly a member of this command group from day one,” Beck said. “You have leveraged not only your technical competence, which comes with every warrant officer, but also your leadership skills.”

Registe said his time at Fort Leonard Wood has been “awesome.”

“The community here makes it an amazing place to live and serve. It is the people here, including all the neighboring communities, that makes this place special for me,” Registe said. “I love this place and I am going to miss it. I will miss all of you.”

He also thanked Beck for the opportunity to serve as MSCoE’s first command chief warrant officer.

“It was not an easy road trying to build this position. I appreciate all the hard work that went into making this a reality. It means a lot to me,” Registe said. “I appreciate all the command teams and leaders in the room. You have always been team players and made me feel welcome here.”

Registe is headed to the Washington, D.C., area, where he will serve at the Pentagon.

Prior to taking responsibility as MSCoE’s command chief warrant officer, Rulewich served as the regimental chief warrant officer for the U.S. Army Military Police School at Fort Leonard Wood.

Beck said Rulewich is a “force of nature” and he is looking forward to solving complex problems with her.

“We would not be where we are with the Criminal Investigation Division transformation without your incredible leadership. You have already had a big impact, and I am excited to see how you take that discipled initiative and that leadership of owning your battlespace to continue with what (Registe) has already built,” Beck said.

After accepting the saber, Rulewich said she is excited to have the opportunity to drive change at the MSCoE level.

“Every day we build the future here at Fort Leonard Wood,” she said. “Fellow warrant officers, regardless of what regiment you represent, we will continue to work together to provide technical expertise for MSCoE leaders across all three regiments and beyond.”

To view more photos from the ceremony, visit this [Fort Leonard Wood Flickr album](https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCWVdY).