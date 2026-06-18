New leadership takes command at DLA Troop Support Indo-Pacific strengthening readiness across the region

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Framed by two enduring symbols of American history, the USS Arizona Memorial and Battleship Missouri Memorial, Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Indo-Pacific hosted a change of command ceremony June 5 at Kilo Pier.

The change of command is a time-honored military tradition symbolizing the formal transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability from one commander to another while reinforcing confidence in the continuity of leadership and mission accomplishment.

“Today, we are here to honor the remarkable legacy of leadership left by Navy Capt. Ryan Cullinan, and to welcome Navy Cmdr. Thomas Poe as he takes the helm of the Toop Support Indo-Pacific team to write the next chapter, said Army Brig. Gen. Sean P. Kelly, DLA Troop Support commander, who officiated the ceremony.

Kelly recognized Cullinan's leadership and contributions during his tenure as Commander of DLA Troop Support Indo-Pacific from June 20, 2024, to June 5, 2026.

“Ryan, the bottom line up front is this, your impact on this theater has been profound, Kelly said. “With you are the helm over the last 24 months, Troop Support Indo-Pacific has become postured and prepared for mission success, even in the most contested logistics environments.”

Under Cullinan’s leadership, the organization provided critical logistics support across the Indo-Pacific theater, ensuring warfighters received essential food, clothing and textiles, construction and equipment supplies, and medical material in support of regional operations and readiness.

"DLA Troop Support Indo-Pacific plays a critical role in enabling readiness across the region," Kelly said. "The dedication of this workforce ensures our service members have the resources they need whenever and wherever they are called to serve."

As he relinquished command, Cullinan reflected on the accomplishments of the organization's military and civilian workforce and their unwavering commitment to supporting the warfighter across one of the Department of War's most strategically significant theaters. He thanked the team for their professionalism, dedication and commitment to mission success throughout the Indo-Pacific Area of Responsibility.

Following the transfer of authority, Poe assumed command of the organization.

Commissioned through Officer Candidate School in 2008, Poe brings extensive logistics, operational, and financial management experience to the position. His career includes assignments aboard USS Carl Vinson and USS Lake Champlain, as well as leadership assignments at U.S. Pacific Fleet, Naval Surface Forces Pacific, and Naval Forces Central Command.

A native of LeRoy, Michigan, Poe most recently served as director, Material Budget Department at Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Davenport University and a Master of Business Administration from the Naval Postgraduate School.

As the organization begins its next chapter under Poe's leadership, DLA Troop Support Indo-Pacific remains committed to supporting the warfighter, strengthening readiness, and delivering logistics solutions that enable mission success throughout the region.