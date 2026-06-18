421st Multifunctional Medical Battalion Conducts Change of Command, Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony

BAUMHOLDER, Germany — The 421st Multifunctional Medical Battalion conducted a change of command and relinquishment of responsibility ceremony June 18 at Minick Field on Smith Barracks, marking the transfer of leadership from Lt. Col. Perry C. Sosebee to Lt. Col. Bryan Malavé and from Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew A. DeCola to Sgt. Maj. Keith Kittel.

The battalion provides health service support and force health protection capabilities across U.S. Army Europe and Africa.

The ceremony comes as the 21st Theater Sustainment Command continues serving as the Army's theater sustainment headquarters in Europe, integrating logistics, transportation, medical support and materiel readiness capabilities that enable U.S. and allied forces to support NATO's deterrence and defense posture along the eastern flank.

Col. Nathanael C. Forrester, commander of the 30th Medical Brigade, presided over the ceremony and praised the outgoing command team for preparing the battalion to meet future operational requirements.

"As the most decorated medical formation in the Army, the 421st has served honorably in nearly every major war," Forrester said. "These soldiers remain ready to save America's sons and daughters during large-scale combat operations."

"They maintained a breakneck pace, building and delivering readiness across three combatant commands," Forrester said.

Sosebee, who commanded the battalion since June 2024, reflected on the organization's accomplishments and the Soldiers who made them possible.

"You're the ones who turn ideas into action," Sosebee told the formation. "The soldiers of this battalion support missions across Europe and Africa every day. Thank you for everything you have done."

Sosebee also recognized DeCola for his partnership throughout their tenure as a command team.

"I could not have asked for a more trusted confidant, sage advisor, sounding board and battle buddy," Sosebee said.

DeCola thanked the Soldiers, leaders and families of the battalion for their dedication to both mission accomplishment and the military community.

"Everything you have done matters," DeCola said. "Thank you for recognizing that we are a community and that we need to get out and support each other."

Following the ceremonial passing of the battalion colors, Malavé assumed command of the battalion. As his first act as commander, he passed the colors to Kittel, formally entrusting him with responsibility for the welfare, readiness and discipline of the battalion's Soldiers.

Malavé addressed the formation for the first time as commander and expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to lead the battalion.

"You were the coveted number one choice on my year's command assignment list," Malavé said. "I am humbled to be chosen to lead this organization that carries with it such a strong legacy of service and professionalism."

The ceremony marked the beginning of a new chapter for the Viper Medics as they continue providing critical medical support, force health protection and readiness capabilities across Europe and Africa. As part of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, the battalion remains postured to support U.S. and allied forces wherever and whenever they are called upon.