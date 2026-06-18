Fort Leonard Wood to host star-spangled Independence Day celebration

FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES 06.18.2026

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — To mark America’s historic 250th anniversary, Fort Leonard Wood is hosting a jam-packed lineup of family activities July 3-4, 2026, crowned by one of central Missouri’s “grandest” fireworks display, according to Eli Wilson, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Community Activities manager.

The fun is scheduled to kick off with a Red, White and Blue Golf Tournament at 9 a.m., July 3, 2026, at Piney Valley Golf Course. Cost is $40 for members or $60 for guests. More information is available [online](https://leonardwood.armymwr.com/calendar/event/red-white-and-blue-tournament/7286234/110142).

The events continue July 4, 2026, with a Freedom 5K Color Run at 9 a.m., starting at Davidson Fitness Center. Cost to participate is $15 in advance or $20 the day of. Preregister by July 3 at DFC.

After the run, the celebration is set to pick up at 4 p.m. on Gammon Field, with the start of the car show, Wilson said.

Cost to enter the car show is $12 for advanced registration up to July 3, or $20 day-of registration. Vehicle staging will begin at 3 p.m. and trophies will be awarded in 10 categories to include Best in Show.

In addition to the car show, Wilson said many other activities are planned throughout the day to include military vehicle displays and demonstrations, bounce houses, slides, games, a petting zoo and pony rides. He added that unlimited activity armbands for DFMWR activities will be for sale at a cost of $5 per person or buy three and get one free. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase.

The Kansas City Disc Dogs are slated to perform at 5 and 5:30 p.m. Musical guest Jacob Smalley is scheduled to take the main stage at 6 p.m., Jimmy Charles at 7 p.m. and Niko Moon at 8:15 p.m.

The fireworks spectacular is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m.

There is no cost to attend the car show, performances or fireworks display, and the events on Gammon Field are open to the public, allowing Fort Leonard Wood to connect with local communities, Wilson said.

“We want local community members to come out and celebrate the nation’s birthday with the military members and families on Fort Leonard Wood,” Wilson said. “I can’t think of a better way for people in this area to share in celebrating America’s 250th birthday than here on Fort Leonard Wood.”

Wilson advised attendees to leave pets at home, clarifying that only service animals will be permitted. Additionally, coolers are prohibited unless they are designated for medication or baby formula.

Although the event is open to the public, Randy Wood, Directorate of Emergency Services chief of guards, wanted the surrounding community to be aware of some of the policies that limit access to Fort Leonard Wood.

Wood said guests will need a REAL ID to gain entry to Fort Leonard Wood for the Fourth of July events.

“As long as their ID has a star in the upper right-hand corner and the driver’s license scans good, people will be allowed access to Fort Leonard Wood,” Wood said.

He explained that even if a person doesn’t have a REAL ID compliant driver’s license, they may still gain access to post.

“Visitors will need to bring their non-REAL ID compliant driver license and a secondary form of ID,” Wood said. “Acceptable secondary forms of ID include a Social Security card, certified birth certificate or unexpired passport.”

For a complete list of acceptable secondary identifications, visit the installation’s Access Control page found [here](https://home.army.mil/wood/Garrison/DES/physical-security/access-control).

According to Wood, everyone 18 years and older will need to meet the ID requirements.

Wood suggests that visitors preregister prior to the event to ensure things go as smoothly as possible. Those who would like to preregister can do so by visiting the link [here](https://pass.aie.army.mil/steps/branch_selection?b=for_leonard&t=v).

“Whether an individual decides to preregister or not, we just ask that all visitors be patient and know that they will be processed for access as quickly as possible,” Wood said.

To help facilitate quicker access, Wood said the West Gate is scheduled to be open from 1 to 11 p.m., July 4. The North and South gates will also be open, normal operating hours.

Once at the event, Wilson said he hopes attendees enjoy the wealth of family-friendly activities capped off by the region’s premier fireworks display.

“My favorite part of the event is taking it all in,” Wilson said. “When you look out across the crowd of people and see them enjoying themselves — that’s what it’s all about.”