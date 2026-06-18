Outdoor Adventure Center — gateway to Fort Leonard Wood excursions

FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES 06.18.2026

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Fort Leonard Wood’s adventure seekers can discover their next outdoor pursuit at the[Outdoor Adventure Center](https://www.google.com/url?q=https%3A%2F%2Fleonardwood.armymwr.com%2Fprograms%2Foutdoor-adventure-center-oac "https://leonardwood.armymwr.com/programs/outdoor-adventure-center-oac"). Managed by Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, the hub offers a wide range of recreational activities for authorized military and civilian guests.

The OAC provides essential hunting and fishing permits, specialized maps, and a diverse range of activities including paintball, archery, rock climbing, axe throwing and float trips.

“If you really love the outdoors or just having fun, the Outdoor Adventure Center is the place for you, we are open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.’’ said Kaitlyn Legrande, lead recreation assistant.

Events coming up in the month of June are the [Bounce in the Park](https://leonardwood.armymwr.com/calendar/event/bounce-park/7310257/107942) event June 13, which includes different bounce houses for kids to enjoy.

The [Rock the Wall Series](https://leonardwood.armymwr.com/calendar/event/rock-wall-series/6970555/102086) is set for June 20. Once a month, climbers compete against one another to see who can reach the top the fastest. The top five climbers in each category will compete in the finals for a grand prize.

Staff Sgt. Paul Jakobsen, an instructor with 58th Transportation Battalion, uses the horse stables, which include an inside exercise barn and outside riding arena, that are managed by the OAC. He said the amenities, facilities and employees have been top-notch.

“The Outdoor Adventure Center’s services and staff are friendly and wonderful, they’ve been able to provide me everything I’ve needed for outdoor recreation, specifically with the barn for my personal horse, I own where they have provided a safe clean environment on post,” Jakobsen said.

Additionally, Fort Leonard Wood offers thousands of acres for archery, firearm, and muzzleloader hunting and ample fishing opportunities on the Big Piney River and numerous ponds and lakes, according to the OAC website.

While hunting is permitted seasonally, fishing is year-round. Trout management areas are also open all year.

Hunting and fishing on Fort Leonard Wood require state licenses as well as a Fort Leonard Wood Sportsman's Permit. Hunters on Fort Leonard Wood must obtain anOutdoor Recreation Permitin addition to ahunting permit. The permit is required for all outdoor activities outside the cantonment area and ensures proper check-in and check-out of designated areas. Check-ins are facilitated through iSportsman for all hiking, hunting and fishing areas. All check-outs are set at 10 p.m. to ensure all individuals are accounted for by the game warden to ensure safety.

OAC also partners with the Missouri Department of Conservation. Depending on the season and availability, activities they offer are Young Hunter Safety courses, nature education, demonstration workshops and animal education.

Visit the[Hunting and Fishing Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri website](https://ftleonardwood.isportsman.net/)to purchase installation permits, sign in and out of hunting and fishing areas, view maps, and read regulations. State licenses are also available to purchase through the Outdoor Adventure Center.

For more information about hunting and fishing permits or other outdoor adventures offered, visit the [OAC website](https://leonardwood.armymwr.com/programs/outdoor-adventure-center-oac), call 573.596.4223, or stop by Bldg. 2290 on FLW K.