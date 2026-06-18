MBTA Urges World Cup Train Passengers to Please Arrive at The Appointed Times for Their Boarding Groups

The MBTA is today reminding Boston Stadium Train passengers headed to the June 19 Scotland vs. Morocco World Cup match to check their Boarding Group times in advance and arrive at South Station within this designated time window. Passengers are also encouraged to make their way back to Foxboro Station at the end of the match for return trains back to South Station, which begin departing 30 minutes after the last whistle at 15-minute intervals. In order to accommodate World Cup fans who may wish to enjoy the Stadium Fan Experience at Boston Stadium and watch the Brazil vs. Haiti match, the MBTA is also announcing its last return train back to South Station will depart at 11:45 PM.

June 19 Boarding Group Information

In order to avoid long queueing lines at South Station, Boston Stadium Train passengers are strongly encouraged to check their Boarding Group information in advance and arrive at South Station at that time. Do not arrive early – Boston Stadium Train tickets have been thoughtfully allocated to each Boarding Group to manage lines and crowd capacities. All passengers with Boston Stadium Train tickets will be accommodated.

Boarding Group information is available on mTicket and on MBTA.com/BostonStadiumTrains. For the June 19 match, passengers should check in at South Station during the following times for the following groups:

Boarding Group A : 11:15 AM – Noon



: 11:15 AM – Noon Boarding Group B : 12:30 – 1 PM



: 12:30 – 1 PM Boarding Group C : 1 – 1:30 PM



: 1 – 1:30 PM Boarding Group D : 2 – 2:30 PM



: 2 – 2:30 PM Boarding Group E: 2:45 – 3 PM

Boarding Group queues begin on the westbound side of Summer Street for earlier queuing groups, but passengers may also wait for their Boarding Group within Dewey Square where onsite staff will be present to direct passengers at the appropriate time.

June 19 Return Boston Stadium Train Information

All Boston Stadium Train tickets include a return trip after the match. Return trains leave Foxboro Station 30 minutes after the final whistle roughly every 15 minutes until all trains have departed. Passengers are strongly encouraged to make their way back to the Foxboro Train Station after the match to return back to South Station.

Understanding that some June 19 Boston Stadium Train passengers will want to enjoy the Boston Stadium Fan Experience and watch the Brazil vs. Haiti match, the MBTA is announcing that it will hold its last return train until 11:45 PM. The 11:45 PM departure will be the final train trip back to South Station.

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