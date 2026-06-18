Cylerity Names Former Epic Executive Drew McCombs Chief Technology Officer and Chief Information Security Officer

Drew McCombs, CTO and CISO of Cylerity.

Healthcare-technology veteran will lead platform, security, and AI strategy as Cylerity scales its financial infrastructure for healthcare professionals

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cylerity today named Drew McCombs as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Information Security Officer, adding a senior healthcare-technology leader to its executive team as the company scales its financial platform for healthcare providers.McCombs brings nearly two decades of experience building and securing mission-critical technology in healthcare’s most demanding environments. He joins from Epic, one of the most respected healthcare technology companies in the world, where he held senior leadership roles overseeing systems relied on by thousands of healthcare organizations and millions of patients. Across his career he has led work spanning cloud infrastructure, enterprise analytics, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, privacy, and regulatory compliance.At Cylerity, McCombs will own technology strategy, platform architecture, information security, and product innovation. His near-term focus is expanding the scale and resilience of Cylerity’s core platform while accelerating the analytics, automation, and AI capabilities that turn healthcare data into financial value for providers.“Every industry reaches a point where its legacy systems can no longer keep pace. Healthcare finance is there now,” said Ryan Wheeler, Chief Executive Officer of Cylerity. “Healthcare professionals need faster access to capital, sharper financial intelligence, and technology that responds in real time to how healthcare actually operates. Building that takes exceptional people. Drew has spent his career running technology at enormous scale, under rigorous security demands, in environments where reliability is non-negotiable. A leader of his caliber choosing Cylerity says a great deal about both the opportunity ahead and the problem we’re solving.”McCombs joins as demand grows for technology that helps healthcare organizations improve liquidity, manage complexity, and operate with greater confidence. His experience at the intersection of healthcare, security, analytics, and enterprise technology positions him to guide Cylerity through its next phase of growth.“The best opportunities tend to show up where a large industry has quietly accepted friction as normal,” said McCombs. “Healthcare organizations face real financial friction while waiting for reimbursement. Cylerity transforms complex and siloed data into low cost working capital. The mix of mission, market, and team here is rare, and I’m excited to help shape what comes next.”The appointment reflects Cylerity’s continued investment in a leadership team built to operate at enterprise scale without losing the speed and focus that have driven the company’s growth.About CylerityCylerity is transforming healthcare finance by converting operational and reimbursement data into intelligence that unlocks low-cost working capital and expense-management opportunities. The company delivers value-driven financial resources that help healthcare organizations improve liquidity, strengthen financial performance, and accelerate growth by combining healthcare expertise, financial technology, analytics, and automation so providers can move faster, operate smarter, and focus on patient outcomes.

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