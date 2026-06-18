Expert Law Attorneys Honors The Law Office of Laura A. Olson, P.A. & Greater Orlando Family Law in 2026 Divorce Rankings

ELA 2026 Winner

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expert Law Attorneys has recognized The Law Office of Laura A. Olson, P.A. and Greater Orlando Family Law as Top Florida Divorce Law Firms for 2026 through its annual ELA Awards program. Both firms earned the distinction after a demanding, multi-stage review that measured family law practices against the highest professional standards in the country.

The ELA Awards begin with nominations submitted by peers, clients, and legal professionals from across all fifty states. An independent panel of retired judges, legal scholars, and seasoned attorneys then evaluates each nominee on case outcomes, client satisfaction, peer reputation, ethical conduct, and contributions to the legal community. Only the highest-scoring candidates advance to a finalist round before winners are selected. Eligibility alone is difficult to achieve: firms must show at least ten years of practice experience, a proven record of favorable results, a strong reputation among peers and clients, verified ethical standards, and meaningful community involvement. Both Florida firms cleared that bar and earned top scores in the divorce and family law category.

The Law Office of Laura A. Olson, P.A. has served families throughout the Tampa Bay area for more than three decades. Led by South Tampa native Laura A. Olson, who holds an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell, the firm handles the full range of divorce matters, including contested and high-net-worth divorce, child custody, alimony, and property division. Its focused, one-on-one approach gives every client direct access to an experienced attorney rather than a rotating cast of associates.

Greater Orlando Family Law brings the resources of a large, full-service firm to clients across the Orlando metro and surrounding counties. With attorneys board certified in marital and family law and a team that serves clients in English, Spanish, and Mandarin, the firm represents individuals in divorce, child custody and timesharing, support, and complex property division, pairing aggressive advocacy with a compassionate, client-centered approach.

Divorce and family law carry particular weight because the decisions reached shape a family's finances, parenting arrangements, and stability for years to come. Both firms have built their practices around that reality, treating each case with the seriousness it deserves and guiding clients through some of the most difficult moments of their lives. Their pro bono service, mentoring, and engagement in the legal community reflect exactly the kind of commitment the ELA Awards are designed to honor.

For Floridians seeking divorce representation, the recognition offers an independent, peer-reviewed assessment of each firm's standing. To learn more, visit attorneylauraolson.com and orlandolegal.com. For details on the 2026 ELA Awards, visit expertlawattorneys.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.