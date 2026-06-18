RockHouse Live Fall RockFest Set to Shake Memphis with Four Days of National Rock Acts

RockHouse Live RockFest RockHouse Live is your place to Eat, Drink and Rock!

Saving Abel, Soil, Rehab, Smile Empty Soul, Tantric, Them Dirty Roses, Scotty Austin, and More Headline Massive Festival Lineup

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rock fans across the Mid-South are preparing for one of the most anticipated music events of the year as RockHouse Live Memphis, in partnership with Austin Entertainment, proudly presents RockHouse Live Fall RockFest, a four-day celebration of hard rock, Southern rock, and alternative music taking place September 17-20, 2026.

RockHouse RockFest delivers the energy and talent of a major outdoor festival in an intimate venue setting, giving fans an opportunity to experience nationally recognized artists up close and personal.

Headlining the festival is a powerhouse lineup featuring multi-platinum and nationally touring acts including:

- Saving Abel

- Soil

- Them Dirty Roses

- Rehab

- Smile Empty Soul

- Tantric

- Gunshine

- Scotty Austin

- The Lonely Ones

- Shallow Side

- Revis

...along with additional artists and special performances throughout the weekend.

"RockHouse RockFest is designed to bring the excitement of a major music festival directly to Memphis music fans," said Zach Bair, founder of RockHouse Live. "We're combining legendary national acts, emerging artists, incredible food and drinks, and the unique RockHouse Live atmosphere to create an unforgettable four-day experience."

Festival attendees can expect four days of live music, special appearances, fan experiences, and the high-energy environment that has made RockHouse Live one of the region's premier destinations for live entertainment.

With a lineup this strong and venue capacity limited, organizers encourage fans to secure tickets early.

### Event Information

RockHouse Live Fall RockFest

September 17-20, 2026

RockHouse Live Memphis

Featuring:

Saving Abel • Soil • Them Dirty Roses • Rehab • Smile Empty Soul • Tantric • Gunshine • Scotty Austin • The Lonely Ones • Shallow Side • Revis • and many more.

Tickets are on sale now. Visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rockhouse-rockfest-featuring-saving-abel-soil-them-dirty-roses-more-tickets-1992070439309

For more information, VIP packages, sponsorship opportunities, and festival updates, visit RockHouse Live online and follow RockHouse Live Memphis on social media.

### About RockHouse Live

RockHouse Live is a premier live entertainment, restaurant, and hospitality brand delivering world-class music experiences, outstanding food and beverage offerings, and memorable fan experiences across its growing portfolio of venues. RockHouse Live is committed to bringing national touring artists and top regional talent to passionate music fans throughout the country.

### Media Contact

RockHouse Live Memphis

Website: www.rockhouselive.com

Facebook.com/rockhouselivememphis

901.386.7222

###

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