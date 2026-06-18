Aeronet Worldwide Recognized Among Orange County's Leading Family-Owned Businesses

CEO Mark Pereira with his wife Trisha Pereira and Chairwoman Diana Pereira

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aeronet Worldwide was recognized as a nominee in the Large Business category at the 27th Annual Family-Owned Business Awards, hosted by the Orange County Business Journal.The annual awards program celebrates the accomplishments, longevity, and community impact of family-owned businesses throughout Orange County. Aeronet Worldwide was honored to be included among an accomplished group of organizations recognized for their commitment to business excellence, leadership, and family values.In the Large Business category, Aeronet Worldwide was nominated alongside C&C Development, e360, Go Rentals, Harris Spice Company, JMAC Lending, King's Seafood Company, SouthWest Landscape, Tevora, The Peggs Company, and Zov's. King's Seafood Company received top honors in the category.Founded as a family-owned company by the late Tony Pereira , and continuing under family leadership today, Aeronet Worldwide has grown into a global logistics and freight forwarding provider serving clients across a wide range of industries. The company remains guided by the principles that have shaped its success for decades: integrity, commitment, passion, plus a dedication to delivering personalized service.As Aeronet Worldwide continues to expand its global logistics capabilities, the company remains focused on excelling in its core services of urgent freight forwarding, comprehensive warehousing, and supply chain solutions, while still maintaining its entrepreneurial spirit.About Aeronet Worldwide:Since 1982, Aeronet has been a family-owned company dedicated to providing the very best in global logistics solutions and freight services. With associates and partners connected to every major airport and seaport throughout the world, Aeronet is fully capable to handle your cargo and Make It Happen One Shipment at a Time. Visit Aeronet.com for more information.

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