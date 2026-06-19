December 2026 Costa Rica Vedic Meditation Retreat and Learn to Meditate Course Announced by Meg Reynolds

Internationally Recognized Instructor Invites Seasoned Practitioners and First-Timers to Step Away from Daily Demands and Find Deep Rest in Costa Rica

The retreat format allows the nervous system to settle in a way that day-to-day life rarely permits.” — Meg Reynolds

NOSARA, COSTA RICA, June 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meg Reynolds has announced two back-to-back Vedic Meditation offerings in Nosara, Costa Rica this December: an immersive five-day Vedic Meditation retreat from December 10–14, followed by a four-day Learn to Meditate course from December 15–18. Together, the events offer a rare opportunity for both seasoned practitioners and those entirely new to meditation to step fully away from the pressures of daily life and into a practice that continues to be associated with reduced stress, clearer thinking, and sustained well-being.

Nosara — a coastal town on Costa Rica's Nicoya Peninsula — has earned a global reputation as one of the world's premier wellness destinations. Its unhurried rhythm, lush natural surroundings, and proximity to the Pacific Ocean make it an environment naturally suited to the kind of deep rest and restoration at the heart of Vedic Meditation.

The retreat, set in an ecological retreat space in Playa Pelada, is designed for practitioners who have already learned Vedic Meditation and are ready to deepen their practice. Over five days and four nights, participants will immerse themselves in Vedic 'rounding' — a structured blending of gentle yoga postures, pranayama breathwork, deep meditation, and restorative resting poses that is known to produce significant physical and mental renewal.

Accommodations, yoga sessions, workshops, and organic Ayurvedic meals are all included. A short walk through lush greenery leads to the ocean, and days are supported by fresh, nourishing food and an environment designed for deep rest.

"The retreat format allows the nervous system to settle in a way that day-to-day life rarely permits," Reynolds said. "Rounding is one of the most powerful tools available to experienced meditators — it compounds the benefits of a regular practice and often produces a level of clarity and ease that people carry with them for months."

The retreat is priced at $2,400 per person for shared accommodation and $3,000 for a single room.

For those who have not yet learned Vedic Meditation, Reynolds welcomes the opportunity to teach the foundational course as part of the retreat experience at an additional fee, making the December gathering accessible to anyone ready to begin. Full details and registration are available at megreynolds.com/retreats/.

Immediately following the retreat, Reynolds will offer a four-day introductory Vedic Meditation course — combining the restorative setting of Nosara with her signature approach to teaching beginners. The course is well-suited to anyone who has been curious about meditation but uncertain where to start, including busy professionals, parents, athletes, and those managing high levels of stress or anxiety.

On the first day, each student receives one-on-one instruction from Reynolds and is given their own personalized Vedic mantra. Over the following three days, the group meets for 90-minute sessions covering how to integrate meditation into everyday life, the mechanics of how Vedic Meditation helps alleviate stress and anxiety, and what students can expect as their practice develops. Also during the three group sessions, Meg answers all questions, refines the meditation technique, and the group meditates together, which amplifies one another’s experience. Vedic Meditation requires no particular beliefs, physical fitness, or prior experience — only a comfortable seat and twenty minutes twice a day. Exact address and session times are to be confirmed.

Reynolds, who is based in Crozet, Virginia, just outside Charlottesville, has built an international reputation teaching Vedic Meditation to a wide range of students — from elite athletes and corporate leaders to healthcare professionals, educators, and first-time meditators navigating everyday stress. Yet despite the breadth of her experience, she is known among students for making the practice feel genuinely within reach — not as a lifestyle overhaul, but as an effortless technique that fits naturally into a normal day.

"So many people come in believing they can't meditate because their minds are busy," Reynolds has said. "But that's exactly who this is for. What I teach doesn't require focus or concentration — it's effortless by design, and that's what makes it sustainable."

Both December offerings are open to participants from any location. Space for the retreat is limited. Those interested in the Learn to Meditate course are invited to contact Meg directly to register at megreynolds.com/contact/. Additional information on both events can be found at https://megreynolds.com/.

About Meg Reynolds:

Meg Reynolds, M.Ed., is an internationally recognized Vedic Meditation instructor and consciousness leader from Crozet, VA. She has practiced Vedic Meditation daily for nearly 30 years and completed two years of prerequisite study in the Vedic sciences, and over 3,000 hours of teacher training in India. She holds a master's degree from the University of Virginia with a focus on Social and Emotional Learning and is a professional coach certified in Applied Positive Psychology.

Reynolds brings a rare blend of academic expertise and real-world leadership, having spent 22 years running socially responsible businesses in San Francisco and New York City that supported employees recovering from homelessness, addiction, and alcoholism.

Her teaching focuses on deep stress release, nervous system restoration, clarity, and sustainable resilience — especially for students, educators, and high-performing communities. She has guided over 300 people in learning to meditate, including elite athletes and corporate leaders, and offers personal and professional coaching to integrate meditation and stress reduction into daily life in practical, transformative ways.

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