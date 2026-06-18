Open Meeting Notice: Commissioners Scheduled to Attend Funeral

Open Meeting Notice Thursday, June 18, 2026 Contact Brandon Zenner 316-660-9370 (Sedgwick County, Kan.) – Sedgwick County Commissioners are scheduled to attend a funeral service for Scott Stiles on Thursday, June 18, at 2 p.m. at NewSpring Church, 12200 E. 21st St. N. in Wichita.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.