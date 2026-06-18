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Open Meeting Notice: Commissioners Scheduled to Attend Funeral

Open Meeting Notice

Thursday, June 18, 2026

Contact

Brandon Zenner

316-660-9370

(Sedgwick County, Kan.) – Sedgwick County Commissioners are scheduled to attend a funeral service for Scott Stiles on Thursday, June 18, at 2 p.m. at NewSpring Church, 12200 E. 21st St. N. in Wichita.

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Open Meeting Notice: Commissioners Scheduled to Attend Funeral

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