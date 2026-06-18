Empire State Greenhouses and Global Green Launch Alliance to Develop First Carbon-Negative Circular Food Infrastructure

Partnership introduces new model for controlled environment agriculture integrating food production, renewable energy waste recovery circular economy platform.

Together with Empire State Greenhouses, we are demonstrating how circular infrastructure can reduce emissions, strengthen food security, create jobs and build more resilient local economies.” — William Bridge

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York, NY — June 19, 2026 — Empire State Greenhouses (ESG), a developer of next-generation circular agricultural infrastructure, today announced a strategic alliance with Global Green, the American affiliate of Green Cross International, to develop the first facility in ESG's planned national network of carbon-negative crop factories.As the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry evolves, ESG believes its future depends not only on growing food indoors, but on reimagining the infrastructure that powers food production. The company's circular Food-Energy-Waste platform integrates greenhouse production, renewable energy, waste recovery, cold-chain logistics and local distribution into a single operating ecosystem.Designed to reduce operating costs while improving sustainability, the model addresses critical global challenges including food security, decarbonization, water conservation, food affordability and economic development in underserved and rural communities."ESG is building a new generation of food infrastructure," said Louis Ferro, President and Chairman of Empire State Greenhouses. "By integrating food, energy and waste into one circular platform, we eliminate one of agriculture's largest operating costs—energy. The result is stronger economics, a carbon-negative footprint and fresh, local food that benefits both investors and communities."The alliance with Global Green will support development of ESG's inaugural facility, demonstrating a scalable model for resilient domestic food production."For decades, Global Green has advanced innovative solutions that strengthen communities while protecting environmental health," said William Bridge, Chief Executive Officer of Global Green. "Together with Empire State Greenhouses, we are demonstrating how circular infrastructure can reduce emissions, strengthen food security, create jobs and build more resilient local economies."Designed as a replicable national platform, ESG's facilities will produce fresh organic food closer to consumers while reducing transportation emissions, diverting waste, generating renewable energy and creating year-round employment opportunities.As demand grows for sustainable infrastructure and domestic food production, ESG believes circular agricultural ecosystems will play an increasingly important role in America's climate resilience and food security.About Empire State GreenhousesEmpire State Greenhouses is developing a national network of circular Food-Energy-Waste facilities integrating controlled environment agriculture, renewable energy, waste recovery and local food distribution into carbon-negative infrastructure designed to improve food security, sustainability and economic resilience.About Global GreenGlobal Green, the U.S. affiliate of Green Cross International, advances climate resilience, environmental health and sustainable communities through innovative partnerships, projects and policy initiatives.Media Contact: Amy Cunha, Big Picture PR, amy@bigpicpr.com, 415-350-3154

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