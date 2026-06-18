Route 2 (Main Street) Closure and Detour in Town of Bowling Green for Utility Work

FREDERICKSBURG – Route 2 (Main Street) in the Town of Bowling Green in Caroline County will close to through traffic between Courthouse Lane and Oak Ridge Street beginning Monday, June 22, for a town utility project.

Main Street is closing for a sewer line replacement project under permit. The road closure is anticipated to be in place for about two weeks.

Starting Monday, Route 2 travelers should follow the posted detour route using Route 207/Route 301 and East Broaddus Avenue.

For updates on the status of the utility work, visit the Town of Bowling Green website.

511Virginia

Check 511 Virginia for updates on this road closure, and for updates on traffic, incidents, work zones, and to view traffic cameras. Download the free mobile 511Virginia app for Apple and Android devices to stay connected or visit 511.vdot.virginia.gov.

(END)