Overnight Lane Closures Scheduled June 24-26 on Norris Bridge

FREDERICKSBURG – Route 3 travelers will encounter brief overnight delays crossing the Robert O. Norris, Jr., Bridge between Lancaster and Middlesex counties on Wednesday and Thursday evenings next week, during June 24-26, for maintenance work to make spot structural steel repairs.

A portion of the Route 3 bridge over the Rappahannock River will be reduced to a single travel lane. Automated flagging devices will direct one-way, alternating traffic through the work zone. Flagging crew members operate the devices, which can be adjusted to respond to congestion or incidents on the bridge.

Lane closures have been scheduled for the following dates and times, weather permitting:

Wednesday, June 24 - Friday, June 26

7 p.m. - 6 a.m.

Work will be underway overnight on Wednesday and Thursday evenings, with all lanes reopening by 6 a.m. Friday. No lane closures are scheduled for Friday evening.

Updates on this work zone are available on 511 Virginia. Travelers can also download the free mobile 511 Virginia app, or call 511 from any phone in Virginia.

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