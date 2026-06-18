Pavement rehabilitation work set to begin in Isle of Wight County and Smithfield

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY/SMITHFIELD — As early as June 22, contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) are scheduled to begin work on a pavement rehabilitation project on three roadway segments in Isle of Wight County and Smithfield.

Weather and schedule permitting, construction is currently scheduled to occur sequentially on each roadway segment in the following order, with work expected to continue for up to several weeks at each location. However, some activities may take place on more than one segment at a time to help crews continue advancing the project in a timely manner:

New Towne Haven Road (Route 711) between Brewers Neck Boulevard (Route 258/32) and Campbells Chapel Drive in Isle of Wight County

Reynolds Road (Route 665) between Brewers Neck Boulevard (Route 258/32) and Smiths Neck Road (Route 669) in Isle of Wight County

Grace Street between Main Street (Route 258 Business) and North Church Street (Route 10) in Smithfield



To complete this work, motorists can expect daytime lane closures under flagger control, with traffic alternating in one direction at a time, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Motorists must follow directions from uniformed flaggers within the work zone. Access to properties and businesses will be maintained throughout the work. Street parking along these routes will not be permitted while pavement rehabilitation work is underway.

The project will utilize an innovative reconstruction process called full depth reclamation (FDR), which rehabilitates and restores the service life of the pavement structure using recycled material from the existing roadway. Through this process, the existing pavement is pulverized to a depth of up to 12 inches, mixed on site with a stabilizing agent and then recompacted into a base layer for the new roadway. New asphalt layers are then placed over the reconstructed base to provide a smooth and stable driving surface. FDR is designed to extend the life of the roadway, improve the durability of the road base and provide time and cost savings by reusing roadway material already available on site.



The overall pavement rehabilitation project is anticipated to be completed as early as fall 2026. This work is weather-dependent, and the schedule is subject to change.