Arizona Senate Republicans Advance Arizona Priorities at White House State Leadership Conference with Trump Cabinet Leaders

ARIZONA, June 18 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, June 18, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—Arizona Senate Republicans are delivering results for working families, seniors, and small businesses by collaborating directly with White House officials and Cabinet leaders on border security, economic growth, energy independence, healthcare accountability, and government reform. During a 42-hour trip to Washington, D.C., Arizona Republican legislators participated in the White House State Leadership Conference hosted by the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. The conference provided lawmakers with direct access to senior administration officials to discuss policies impacting Arizona families, businesses, and communities.

During the conference, lawmakers met directly with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, White House Faith Director Jennifer Korn, Council of Economic Advisers representative Aaron Hedlund, and White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs Director Ashley Walukevich.

The trip comes as Arizona continues leading the nation in implementing President Donald J. Trump's agenda at the state level. Arizona is currently the only state in the nation delivering the full Trump tax cuts enacted through the One Big Beautiful Bill, including no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, expanded relief for working families, seniors, and small businesses, and other reforms putting money back into the pockets of hardworking Arizonans.

Arizona lawmakers also received a letter from the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs praising Arizona's Fiscal Year 2027 budget and commending Senate President Warren Petersen and Speaker Steve Montenegro for advancing fiscally responsible policies that strengthen government accountability while implementing key reforms from the Working Families Tax Cuts Act. The White House specifically highlighted Arizona's efforts to strengthen Medicaid and SNAP eligibility verification, improve income validation, reduce reliance on self-attestation, enhance program oversight, and reduce waste, fraud, and abuse to ensure taxpayer-funded benefits reach eligible recipients.

"Arizona families are best served when leaders focus on solutions instead of political theater," said President Petersen. "This conference provided a valuable opportunity to strengthen relationships with White House officials and Cabinet leaders who understand that states are often closest to the people and the challenges they face. They were genuinely interested in hearing Arizona's perspective and incorporating feedback from state leaders as federal policies are developed and implemented. Arizona has become a model for the nation on issues ranging from economic growth and tax relief to public safety and government accountability. Maintaining those open lines of communication helps ensure Arizona remains a strong voice in shaping policies that benefit both our state and the country."

Throughout the conference, lawmakers and Cabinet leaders discussed border security, fentanyl trafficking, human trafficking, local-federal law enforcement cooperation, regulatory reform, fuel affordability, Medicaid integrity, hospice fraud, mental health, homelessness, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, domestic mineral production, religious liberty, economic growth, grid reliability, nuclear energy, and Arizona's long-term energy needs. Arizona lawmakers also highlighted priorities including water security and Colorado River management, transportation infrastructure, support for veterans and first responders, election integrity, public safety, healthcare accountability, financial crimes targeting seniors, energy infrastructure, and policies aimed at improving quality of life across Arizona communities.

Senators attending included Senate President Warren Petersen (Gilbert), President Pro Tempore T.J. Shope (Coolidge), Majority Leader John Kavanagh (Fountain Hills), Majority Whip Frank Carroll (Sun City West), Sen. Tim Dunn (Yuma), Sen. Wendy Rogers (Flagstaff), Sen. David Gowan (Sierra Vista), Sen. Carine Werner (Scottsdale), Sen. Hildy Angius (Bullhead City), Sen. David Farnsworth (Mesa), and Sen. Mark Finchem (Prescott).

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For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

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