New Grant Opportunities New Grant Opportunities Available on SchoolSafety.gov’s Grants Finder Tool (June 17)

Shared by Christina Weeter, KDE via KYSAFE ListServ

From The Federal School Safety Clearinghouse

School Safety Partner,

New school safety-related grants have recently been added to the Grants Finder Tool on SchoolSafety.gov.

National Child Traumatic Stress Initiative – Category II, Treatment and Service Adaptation (TSA) Centers (Deadline: July 15)

Provides funding to deliver national expertise for specific types of childhood traumatic events, population groups, and service systems, and support the specialized adaptation of effective evidence-based treatment and service approaches for communities across the nation.

Trauma-Informed Services in Schools (Deadline: July 16)

Provides funding to increase student access to evidence-based support services and mental health care by developing innovative initiatives, activities, and programs to link local school systems with local trauma support and mental health systems.

To access additional information on these grants, please click here. You can also navigate the Grants Finder Tool’s various features to search for additional grants related to school safety.

Thank you for your continued engagement with SchoolSafety.gov. If you have any questions, please contact our team at SchoolSafety@cisa.dhs.gov.

Sincerely,

The Federal School Safety Clearinghouse