ITD prioritizes maintaining and preserving roads and bridges in updated project plan

The Idaho Transportation Department has modified projects in its seven-year investment program following recent changes in transportation project funding levels.

At its regular monthly meeting today the Idaho Transportation Board directed staff to seek public feedback on those changes during its annual comment period in July.

Changes are reflected in the Idaho Transportation Investment Program, which identifies planned projects over the next seven years based on available funding. Projects that are funded focus on protecting and maintaining the useability of the current transportation network.

ITD invests with purpose by funding projects necessary for preserving existing roads and investments before adding more miles to the system. Projects that keep bridges and pavements in good condition have been prioritized. Other expansion projects have been proposed to move to Early Development, a categorization of unfunded projects.

“ITD is continuing studies and project development for expansion to the greatest extent possible to be prepared for the potential restoration of revenue in coming years. Almost every community is feeling the impacts of growth,” Chairman Bill Moad said. “We want to deliver major projects that add capacity to the system and support our strong economy, but right now with available funding our primary focus has to be keeping roads and bridges safe, smooth and open.”

Public comment on planned construction and project development over the next seven years will be formally sought in July. Following consideration of this input, the board will approve the project list in September.

“We are listening to communities and stakeholders to help us prioritize the resources we have,” Moad said.