Starting next week single-lane traffic on SH-54 near Athol will create delays as construction continues

Starting next week, drivers should expect delays at two locations along SH-54 near Athol, especially during morning and evening commute times, as temporary signals are activated just west of St. Joe Drive and at Mountain View Cemetery near Athol.

The temporary signals will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and will allow traffic to alternate through a single open lane at each location while crews widen sections of roadway that are too narrow to safely maintain two-way traffic during construction.

The temporary signals are expected to remain in place for approximately two weeks, though schedules are subject to change based on weather and construction progress. Drivers should plan ahead and allow extra travel time, particularly during peak commuting hours. Idaho 511 will be the best source of information related to roadway impacts and delays.

Additional impacts drivers may encounter include:

Intermittent flagging operations

Construction vehicles entering and exiting the highway

Work on driveway approaches, culverts, and roadway lighting

Once work on the south side of the highway is complete, traffic will be shifted onto the newly constructed lanes and restored to two-way traffic. Crews will then begin reconstruction of the north side of the highway.

The land adjacent to the highway remains closed to pedestrian and recreational traffic, including bicycles, motorbikes, and ATVs, for safety.

Last year work was completed on the west half of the corridor to reconstruct existing SH-54 and add additional shoulder width, turn bays and lighting. This summer will mark the second, and last season of construction which is expected to be complete by the end of 2026. More detailed information about this project can be found online.