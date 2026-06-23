G&G Eye Doctors Honoured with 2026 Canadian Choice Award for Excellence in Optometry

Canadian Choice Award recognizes G&G Eye Doctors for its advanced eye care, clinical excellence, and commitment to delivering a modern patient experience.

Winning the Canadian Choice Award is a meaningful recognition of the hard work, care, and standards our team brings to the clinic every day.” — Dr. Imreet Toor

CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Canadian Choice Award proudly recognizes G&G Eye Doctors , Optometry & Optical as a 2026 award winner in the Optometrists category, celebrating the clinic’s commitment to clinical excellence, innovation, and an elevated patient experience.Based in Cambridge and founded in 2023, G&G Eye Doctors is a full-scope optometry clinic and premium optical boutique serving patients and families with comprehensive, technology-driven eye care. The clinic offers a wide range of services, including routine eye examinations, ocular health assessments, dry eye treatment, emergency eye care, glaucoma management, myopia control, specialty contact lens fittings, and co-management for cataract and refractive laser procedures.What sets G&G Eye Doctors apart is its ability to seamlessly combine advanced clinical care with a refined, patient-focused environment. Built around the belief that eye care should be both highly personalized and technology-driven, the clinic delivers a modern experience where patients feel supported, informed, and confident in their care. Complementing its medical services is a curated selection of premium prescription lenses, designer frames, and tailored eyewear solutions.“Winning the Canadian Choice Award is a meaningful recognition of the hard work, care, and standards our team brings to the clinic every day,” said Dr. Imreet Toor of G&G Eye Doctors. “For us, this award represents more than business success. It reflects the trust our patients place in us, the dedication of our staff, and our commitment to delivering exceptional eye care with integrity, compassion, and excellence.”The recognition highlights the clinic’s focus on redefining the traditional eye care experience by blending medical expertise, innovation, and high-end service under one roof. Since opening, G&G Eye Doctors has positioned itself as a trusted destination for patients seeking both advanced optometric care and a premium optical experience.“Receiving this award motivates our team to continue raising the bar, investing in innovation, and serving our community at the highest level,” Dr. Toor added.Winning the award has strengthened the clinic’s credibility within the community, reinforcing patient confidence and increasing awareness of its full scope of services. It has also had a positive impact internally, recognizing the team’s dedication and commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care.G&G Eye Doctors plays an important role in the community by helping patients protect and improve their vision through comprehensive and preventative care. From early detection of eye conditions to personalized treatment plans and tailored eyewear solutions, the clinic is dedicated to improving the quality of life for patients of all ages.Over the past year, the clinic has continued to grow its presence as a full-scope optometry practice while enhancing the premium patient experience it is known for. By investing in advanced diagnostic technology and refining its service offering, G&G Eye Doctors has successfully combined medical excellence with a sophisticated retail environment.Looking ahead, the clinic remains focused on continued growth, further investment in technology, and expanding awareness of its services. With a commitment to innovation, personalized care, and exceptional service, G&G Eye Doctors strives to remain a leader in modern eye care while continuing to serve its community with distinction.The Canadian Choice Award honours businesses across Canada that demonstrate excellence in customer satisfaction, innovation, and community impact. G&G Eye Doctors’ recognition reflects its dedication to redefining the patient experience and setting a new standard in the field of optometry.A Celebration of Excellence in Canadian BusinessesCanadian Choice Award is a trusted symbol of business excellence across Canada. Each year, it celebrates businesses that stand out for their innovation, dedication, and positive impact, honouring the businesses Canadians know, trust, and support most. The organization is driven by a passion for supporting small and medium-sized businesses and helping them gain meaningful recognition within their communities.With a growing national presence and an expanding vision, Canadian Choice Award continues to evolve its platform to serve both businesses and consumers better. The organization is actively exploring new initiatives aimed at deepening engagement, strengthening community connections, and creating additional opportunities for Canadian businesses to grow and be discovered.About G&G Eye DoctorsG&G Eye Doctors, Optometry & Optical is a full-scope optometry clinic based in Cambridge, Ontario, offering comprehensive eye care supported by advanced diagnostic technology. Founded in 2023, the clinic provides a wide range of services alongside a premium optical boutique featuring curated eyewear and tailored vision solutions. With a focus on innovation, quality, and patient-centred care, G&G Eye Doctors is committed to delivering a modern, elevated experience that prioritizes both eye health and overall well-being.G&G Eye Doctors Social LinksWebsite: https://ggeyedoctors.io/ Instagram: @ggeyedoctorsTikTok: @ggeyedoctors.cambridge

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