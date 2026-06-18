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Auditor Fitzpatrick issues closeout audit of Lieutenant Governor's Office

06/18/2026 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

A new report from Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick gives the Office of Lieutenant Governor while it was under the watch of current Governor Mike Kehoe a "good" rating. The audit is one regularly conducted by the State Auditor's Office when a statewide officeholder leaves office.

 

The review of Kehoe's time in the Office of Lieutenant Governor found the office and the Council on the Arts did not establish comprehensive written policies or an employee manual for the operation of the office and council in accordance with state law. While the office maintained a partial set of policies, it did not transfer these documents to the Archives Division of the Secretary of State's Office as required by state law. Additionally, the office did not provide employee job descriptions to auditors when requested and only produced them following the audit exit meeting. 

The audit recommends the office develop comprehensive written office policies and an employee manual covering the employees of the office and the Council on the Arts, and ensure official records of the office, including office policies and employee job descriptions, are properly maintained. Additionally, the office should ensure required documents are transferred to the State Archives at the completion of the Lieutenant Governor's term.

The closeout audit for the Office of Lieutenant Governor is available here

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Auditor Fitzpatrick issues closeout audit of Lieutenant Governor's Office

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