Auditor Fitzpatrick issues closeout audit of Lieutenant Governor's Office
06/18/2026 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.
A new report from Missouri State Auditor Scott
Fitzpatrick gives the Office of Lieutenant Governor while it was under the
watch of current Governor Mike Kehoe a "good" rating. The audit is
one regularly conducted by the State Auditor's Office when a statewide
officeholder leaves office.
The review of Kehoe's time in the Office of Lieutenant
Governor found the office and the Council on the Arts did not establish
comprehensive written policies or an employee manual for the operation of the
office and council in accordance with state law. While the office maintained a
partial set of policies, it did not transfer these documents to the Archives
Division of the Secretary of State's Office as required by state law.
Additionally, the office did not provide
employee job descriptions to auditors when requested and only produced them
following the audit exit meeting.
The
audit recommends the office develop comprehensive written office policies
and an employee manual covering the employees of the office and the Council on
the Arts, and ensure official records of the office, including office policies
and employee job descriptions, are properly maintained. Additionally, the
office should ensure required documents are transferred to the State Archives
at the completion of the Lieutenant Governor's term.
The closeout audit for the Office of
Lieutenant Governor is available here.
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