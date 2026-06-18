Exceptional drought expands to 10 counties in central North Carolina

Drought conditions have intensified in central North Carolina, with parts of 10 counties in and around the Triangle now classified as experiencing exceptional drought. The majority of the rest of the state remains in extreme and severe drought.

According to the N.C. Drought Management Advisory Council’s latest classifications issued Thursday, 10 counties are now in exceptional drought, 42 counties are in extreme drought, 46 counties are in severe drought and two counties are in moderate drought.

“The good rains the state received over Memorial Day weekend were helpful, but had a short-term impact,” said Klaus Albertin, chair of the DMAC and water resources engineer with the NC Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources (DWR). “Most areas are still showing one of their top five driest beginnings to the year.”

The area in central North Carolina now experiencing exceptional drought has received 25% to 50% of normal rainfall for the last six months, according to the Southeast Regional Climate Center. Rainfall totals are down more than 20 inches in Raleigh compared with historical averages for the same period, according to the NC State Climate Office. Streamflow levels continue to stay below normal or at record lows in the Piedmont and Coastal Plain.

For counties in exceptional or extreme drought conditions, or D4 and D3 classifications, water systems are advised to follow their Water Shortage Response Plans and adhere to water use reduction measures. Systems must report weekly water use and conservation status online at the DWR’s Local Water Supply Plan website. The public should check with their local water supply system for any information on water use restrictions that may be in place.

DMAC is a collaboration of drought experts from various government agencies in North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina, and organized by DWR. DMAC members meet weekly and submit their drought condition recommendations to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center for updates to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a map of the nation’s drought conditions. DMAC’s drought map is updated weekly on Thursdays, based on conditions through the previous Tuesday. To view North Carolina’s drought map, visit www.ncdrought.org.