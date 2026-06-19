Free National Mall Workout to Celebrate America's 250th Invites All Fitness Levels

Dee Dee Bass Wilbon & Megan Kool partner for the Mega Strong Freedom Fit Fest. Dee Dee Bass Wilbon & Megan Kool partner for the Mega Strong Freedom Fit Fest. Dirk and Megan Kool owners of Mega Strong Fitness. Dee Dee Bass Wilbon and Deana Bass Williams co-founders of BPALiveWire

A MAHA-supported family-friendly event

We're excited to partner with MEGA Strong Fitness and be recognized as a MAHA-supported event.” — Dee Dee Bass Wilbon

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Americans can celebrate the nation's 250th anniversary by breaking a sweat June 28 at the Mega Strong Freedom Fit Fest, a free, MAHA-supported community workout on the National Mall.The event will take place at the Jefferson Memorial. Organized by BPALiveWire and MEGA Strong Fitness , the free event is part of a growing national conversation about healthier lifestyles and reflects the goals championed by Make America Healthy Again, or MAHA.The morning begins with praise and patriotic music at 8:30 a.m., followed by a one-hour workout from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Organizers say the event is designed for all ages and fitness levels, whether participants are regular exercisers or simply looking for an enjoyable way to spend a morning on the National Mall.We're excited to partner with MEGA Strong Fitness and be recognized as a MAHA-supported event," said Dee Dee Bass Wilbon, co-founder of BPALiveWire. "America's 250th is the perfect time to encourage people to get outside, get moving and think a little differently about the food they eat. If families leave inspired to make healthier choices, we'll consider the day a success.""There's no better way to celebrate America than by coming together on the National Mall for an hour of movement, music and community," said Megan Kool, co-owner of MEGA Strong Fitness. "Whether you're a beginner or work out every day, everyone is welcome. Just bring a yoga mat, a water bottle and be ready to have fun."

You're Invited to Mega Strong Freedom Fit Fest in Washington, DC

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